StillFront AB: Andreas Uddman to step down as President Finance & Global Functions - Group CFO

Stillfront today announces that Andreas Uddman has decided to step down as President Finance & Global Functions - Group CFO. He will remain in his role until his successor takes over or until July 2025 at the latest. A recruitment process for a new CFO will be initiated.

Alexis Bonte, Group President & interim CEO of Stillfront, comments:

"Since Andreas joined Stillfront in 2019, our revenues have more than tripled-a testament to his strong contributions over the past five years. His leadership and commitment have been instrumental in shaping the company into what it is today. On behalf of everyone at Stillfront, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for his dedication and wish him every success in his future endeavours"

Andreas Uddman, outgoing CFO, comments:

"My time with Stillfront has been an incredible journey, and I've had the honour of collaborating with exceptionally talented and dedicated professionals in the gaming industry and functional experts. I'm immensely proud of all we've achieved together and as I move on later this year, I'll continue to follow Stillfront as a big supporter on its future journey."

For additional information, please contact:

Patrik Johannesson, Head of Investor Relations & ESG, Stillfront Group

Phone: +46 70-428 90 11

E-mail: Patrik.johannesson@stillfront.com

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-07 20:08 CET.