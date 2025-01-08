Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: 907048 | ISIN: FR0000035370
08.01.25
12:12 Uhr
08.01.2025 18:13 Uhr
BASTIDE obtains an extended license to operate in Canada in the Respiratory Care segment / Sale of French stomatherapy subsidiary CICA PLUS

Finanznachrichten News

Caissargues, January 8, 2025 - Groupe Bastide, one of Europe's leading players in home healthcare services, announces its newly extended license to operate in the field of respiratory care in British Columbia, Canada, and the sale of its French subsidiary CICA PLUS, specialized in stomatherapy.


Confirmation of organic growth potential in Canada in the Respiratory Care Segment

Present on the Canadian home respiratory care market since the acquisition of Medpro Respiratory Care in 2022, Bastide announces an extension of its subsidiary's operating license in the province of British Columbia. This extended license represents potential full-year revenue of C$5 million (€3.4 million).

Through its subsidiary Medpro Respiratory Care, Bastide offers a wide range of respiratory products and services covering the oxygen therapy, non-invasive ventilation and sleep apnea segments in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. This new extended license illustrates Bastide's organic growth potential in Canada.

Sale of French subsidiary CICA PLUS

As part of its strategy of divesting assets with low organic growth and/or additional value creation potential, Bastide announces the sale of its French subsidiary CICA PLUS, specialized in chronic wound care services. CICA PLUS achieved revenue of €3.4 million in 2023-2024 with negative EBITDA.

The company will be deconsolidated from the group accounts as from October 1, 2024.

Groupe Bastide is continuing to analyze its portfolio of activities and potential assets for disposal, which will contribute to its priority objective of reducing debt and improving its leverage ratio.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

Half-yearly 2024-2025 revenue on Thursday, February 13, 2025 after the close of trading.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press-Média
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZ1rk5ZqZZqbnm2blp1napRqmWmTmWOXm5SYlWmdZcibZ55gxW5qacWYZnFqmWpv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89459-bastide-cica-et-canada_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
