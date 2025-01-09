AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG), a Netherland-based health technology company, Thursday announced that it has appointed Jie Xue as Chief Business Leader for Precision Diagnosis and Özlem Fidanci as Chief of the International Region, effective January 1, 2025.Both will join the Philips Executive Committee and report directly to CEO Roy Jakobs.Xue, joining Philips from GE Healthcare, will lead the Precision Diagnosis business, previously overseen by Bert van Meurs, who will continue heading Philips' Image Guided Therapy division. Together, they will co-lead the Diagnosis & Treatment segment.Fidanci, formerly with Versuni, succeeds Edwin Paalvast as Chief of the International Region. Paalvast will retire after a distinguished 35-year career, including five years at Philips.Wednesday, PHG closed at $25.39 or 0.16% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX