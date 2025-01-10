BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Italian carmaker Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A Friday revealed the all-new Intensa special 2025 series, with its bold two-tone design. The lineup consists of Tonale, Stelvio and Giulia models. The new models are now available to order, and will debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in Belgium.The Tonale Intensa comes with a special series' signature design theme and will be available with either the 1.3-liter 285-horsepower PHEV powertrain with 33 miles of all-electric range or the new 2.0-liter 268-horsepower turbocharged gas engine. This model will be available in three exterior colors, Alfa Black, Alfa Rosso and Verde Montreal.Stelvio Intensa comes with standard Q4 all-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic and 280-horsepower 306-lb.-ft.-of-torque turbocharged engine. This model will be available in Rosso Etna, Verde Fangio, and Vulcano Black colours.Giulia Intensa is a sports car with 280-horsepower 306-lb.-ft.-of-torque turbocharged engine, eight-speed automatic transmission and available Q4 all-wheel drive. The colour ranges are Rosso Etna, Verde Fangio and Vulcano Black.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX