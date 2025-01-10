Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego announces preliminary 2024 numbers and updates on 2025 progress

Intellego's annual net revenue for 2024 is expected to reach approximately SEK 267 million, which is approximately 11 percent lower than originally expected. The lower revenue is caused by the fact that deliveries to customers, valued at approximately SEK 30 million, occurred in January 2025 instead of December 2024. The SEK 267 million is an increase of approximately 43 percent from 2023.

The EBIT for the full year of 2024 is projected to reach approximately SEK 110 million, which is in line with expectations and a growth of approximately 32 percent from 2023.

Short-term liquid assets by the end of the year were approximately SEK 50 million.

2025 has started well with revenue of SEK 70 million already in Q1, and Intellego is expecting to have over SEK 100 million in cash by the end of 2025.

The numbers are preliminary, and the final Q4 numbers will be presented in the Q4 report, which will be published on the 28th of February.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Claes Lindahl, CEO Intellego Technologies AB

E-mail: claes.lindahl@intellego-technologies.com

Phone: +46 735 344 634

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-10 18:00 CET.