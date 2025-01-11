Rektron Group Inc. Announces the 2025 Annual General Meting of Shareholders Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Rektron Group Inc. ("Rektron" or the "Company") (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) a global commodities trading house, is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on January 9, 2025.

A total of 51,251,550 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 86.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results to be filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All shareholders present and represented by proxy voted in favour of each matter considered at the Meeting as set out in the Company's management information circular ("Information Circular") dated December 10, 2024, and approved the following resolutions:

Setting the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five (5); Electing Atanas Kolarov, Swapnil Mokashi, Trevor Turner, Ronald Galetzki, and Satyam Bhasin as members of the board of directors of the Company ("Board") to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders; and Appointing PKF Littlejohn LLP, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Voting on all Resolutions at the Meeting was conducted by a show of hands. The voting results on these matters represent the proxy votes entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Corporate Updates

Following the Meeting, the Company appointed Mr. Atanas Kolarov as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jigar Desai as Interim Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Swapnil Mokashi as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Moises Michan Portillo, as Chief Operating Officer of the Board.

About the Company

The Company is the holding and parent company of Rektron AQ Limited, which is the holding and parent company of DL Hudson Limited. DL Hudson Limited is the trading arm of a group of companies, of which there are several subsidiaries that support the group's global commodity trading operations. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, while Rektron AQ Limited is headquartered in London, UK.

The Company focuses on maintaining an experienced team of management and traders, extensive geographical and product diversification, trading and logistical expertise, and financial and risk management. The team at the Group is composed of energy and metals traders, and finance professionals with expertise from the City of London and Wall Street. The trading expertise includes principal energy and metals products, particularly ferrous and nonferrous metals, Energy Transition Commodities ("ETC"), recycled metals and crude and Euro VI-compliant refined oil products. The Company transacts across all compliant markets following the international trade regulations and guidelines.

