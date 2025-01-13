Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources to support the energy transition, announces the appointment of Thierry Trouyet as Deputy CEO, effective from today. He joins the Executive Committee of Arverne Group, founded and led by Pierre Brossollet.

With over 20 years of experience in senior management roles, Thierry Trouyet has recognized expertise in the development of new business activities, managing high-growth organizations, and leading commercial operations. With a focus on innovation and performance, he will be responsible for supporting Arverne Group and its subsidiaries in the development and execution of projects.

Thierry Trouyet began his career at E.Leclerc before contributing to the growth of Cultura, the leader in cultural and artistic leisure in France. For 15 years, he held key management positions in stores, logistics, and central purchasing. He played a central role in commercial strategy, sales acceleration, and margin growth. In 2017, he founded the consulting firm AKT to assist executives and structure organizations, and in this context, he held positions of CEO.

Arverne Group announces the departure of Sébastien Renaud, currently Deputy CEO of the Group.

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and CEO: "Thierry Trouyet's expertise in management and organizational leadership, combined with his strong entrepreneurial experience, will be significant assets for Arverne Group. The Board of Directors is confident that he will support our Group in its growth and the execution of its roadmap. I would like to warmly thank Sébastien Renaud for his contribution to the development of Arverne Group and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Details of Thierry Trouyet's remuneration for his duties as Deputy CEO, as proposed by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, are available on the Arverne Group website.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

