Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, welcomed Michel-Édouard Leclerc, Chairman of the E.Leclerc Group, to the geothermal drilling site of the Frouard supermarket (Grand Est region) on June 4, 2025.

This 22,000 m² commercial site will be the first in France to integrate geothermal energy to cover part of its energy needs. By harnessing the constant temperature of the ground, the system will provide heating. As part of this project, Arverne Group is carrying out 53 shallow geothermal drillings, each 150 meters deep, beneath the existing parking lot. The three-month-long work involves a team of nine people dedicated to drilling, while another team will handle the connection.

The installation of this geothermal solution is fully in line with E.Leclerc Group's environmental strategy, which also includes the deployment of LED lighting, the installation of photovoltaic panels, and the addition of charging stations in its parking lots.

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and CEO of Arverne Group : "We are proud to support the E.Leclerc group by bringing our expertise to this first geothermal energy project. We thank them for their trust and hope that this collaboration marks the beginning of a lasting momentum around a renewable, discreet, decarbonized, and sovereign energy source, perfectly aligned with the environmental and energy challenges facing the large-scale retail sector."

Next event: June 18, 2025, Combined General Meeting

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604371067/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

communication@arverne.earth

arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor Relations

investor.relations@arverne.earth

alexandre.commerot@seitosei-actifin.com