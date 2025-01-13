WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) reported positive results from the Phase 3 C-POST trial, which showed that adjuvant treatment with PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of disease-free survival in patients with high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma after surgery.The company said, following these interim results, C-POST will continue for additional follow-up, including an analysis of the key secondary endpoint of overall survival. Detailed results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be shared with regulatory authorities with a plan for FDA submission in the first half of 2025.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX