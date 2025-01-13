Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 578074 | ISIN: US5747951003 | Ticker-Symbol: 3M4
Frankfurt
13.01.25
09:16 Uhr
161,10 Euro
-1,35
-0,83 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MASIMO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASIMO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,55162,9016:13
161,55162,9016:12
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 14:38 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime Reaches Second Milestone of Masimo Collaboration with Launch of Integration to Iris Gateway

Finanznachrichten News

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime AB (publ.), a leader in precision-based patient monitoring, today announced that the company has reached a second milestone in its collaboration with Masimo through integration with the Masimo Iris® Gateway. The new solution enables automatic transfer of data between the TetraGraph system and external electronic medical records.

Senzime announced the signing of a Connectivity and License Agreement with US-based Masimo in 2022. In 2023, the first milestone was reached following the launch of the TetraGraph Xcom and integration to the Masimo Hospital Automation platform.

"We've now reached another important milestone in the collaboration with Masimo. This new integration with the Masimo Iris Gateway enables hospitals to automatically transfer patient data from the TetraGraph system into external patient record systems. This centralizes and visualizes data with potential to accelerate the standardization of neuromuscular monitoring. Senzime strives to offer the most comprehensive and universal integrations to external systems, and this new solution offers unique connectivity to one of the world leaders in patient monitoring systems", commented Philip Siberg, CEO at Senzime.

The TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in over 500 hospitals to improve patient safety during and after surgery. TetraGraph monitors the electrical activity of the patient's muscle function in real time to ensure individualized doses of neuromuscular blocking and reversal drugs, as well as indicate when it is safe to allow patients to breathe on their own again after surgery.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Jacobson, Chief Scientific Officer
e-post: anders.jacobson@senzime.com

Philip Siberg, CEO
Tel: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-post: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime develops CE- and FDA-cleared precision-based patient monitoring solutions to safeguard patients during anesthesia and recovery. Senzime's TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi systems are powered by proprietary, smart algorithms to monitor neuromuscular and respiratory function in real-time during and after surgery. The technologies are based on 40+ years of science and developed to enhance patient safety targeting over 100 million patients globally. Senzime's products are commercialized in over 30 countries including direct sales teams in US and Germany.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is backed by long-term investors and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the New York OTCQX market (SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime reaches second milestone of Masimo collaboration with launch of integration to Iris Gateway

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.