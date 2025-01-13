Senzime reaches second milestone of Masimo collaboration with launch of integration to Iris Gateway

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime AB (publ.), a leader in precision-based patient monitoring, today announced that the company has reached a second milestone in its collaboration with Masimo through integration with the Masimo Iris® Gateway. The new solution enables automatic transfer of data between the TetraGraph system and external electronic medical records.

Senzime announced the signing of a Connectivity and License Agreement with US-based Masimo in 2022. In 2023, the first milestone was reached following the launch of the TetraGraph Xcom and integration to the Masimo Hospital Automation platform.

"We've now reached another important milestone in the collaboration with Masimo. This new integration with the Masimo Iris Gateway enables hospitals to automatically transfer patient data from the TetraGraph system into external patient record systems. This centralizes and visualizes data with potential to accelerate the standardization of neuromuscular monitoring. Senzime strives to offer the most comprehensive and universal integrations to external systems, and this new solution offers unique connectivity to one of the world leaders in patient monitoring systems", commented Philip Siberg, CEO at Senzime.

The TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in over 500 hospitals to improve patient safety during and after surgery. TetraGraph monitors the electrical activity of the patient's muscle function in real time to ensure individualized doses of neuromuscular blocking and reversal drugs, as well as indicate when it is safe to allow patients to breathe on their own again after surgery.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Jacobson, Chief Scientific Officer

e-post: anders.jacobson@senzime.com

Philip Siberg, CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-post: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime develops CE- and FDA-cleared precision-based patient monitoring solutions to safeguard patients during anesthesia and recovery. Senzime's TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi systems are powered by proprietary, smart algorithms to monitor neuromuscular and respiratory function in real-time during and after surgery. The technologies are based on 40+ years of science and developed to enhance patient safety targeting over 100 million patients globally. Senzime's products are commercialized in over 30 countries including direct sales teams in US and Germany.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is backed by long-term investors and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the New York OTCQX market (SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

