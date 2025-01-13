WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Monday, has announced that Scott Mezvinsky, will step into the role of KFC Division Chief Executive Officer. The promotion, effective March 1, will see Mezvinsky report directly to Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs.Currently serving as President of Taco Bell North America and International, Mezvinsky has been instrumental in shaping the brand's growth and success across multiple regions.Mezvinsky succeeds Sabir Sami, who is set to step down as KFC CEO at the end of February 2025.YUM closed Monday's trading at $123.73 up 0.39 percent or $0.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX