Bambuser AB: Bambuser Enters China To Expand Zara's Livestream- And Video Commerce Strategy

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Stockholm & Shanghai - January 14, 2025 - Bambuser, the leading video commerce company, today announces its first launch in China with a dedicated platform for Zara that integrates livestream shopping and video commerce across its e-commerce channels.

The partnership is strategically timed with the launch of Zara's highly anticipated 'Chinese New Year' collection: which was launched on January 9, and is available for purchase through shoppable livestreams.



Utilizing Bambuser's technology to integrate live shopping across its digital channels, Zara enhances its direct-to-consumer (D2C) offering, while also reinforcing its position as a retail brand at the forefront of innovation.



In China, over half (54.7%) of consumers shop through livestreams, according to the 53rd Statistical Report on China's Internet Development. Bambuser's platform enables brands to integrate shoppable videos and livestreams across their online channels.



"China is the dominant market for live shopping, which is traditionally run on marketplaces and third-party platforms. However, brands are increasingly shifting toward direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategies to offer the same engaging live video shopping experiences on their own platforms" said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "Zara is one such brand embracing this shift, and our expansion into this market is empowering Zara and other brands on their D2C journey, enabling them to deliver seamless, high-quality livestreams directly to their audiences in every channel."



In 2024, Zara teamed up with Bambuser to launch 'ZaraStreaming', a debut livestream shopping event that allowed western-based consumers to buy directly from a live video experience. Its success was undoubted, with thousands of customers drawn in by the appearance of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber.

Today, Zara reinforces its collaboration with Bambuser as it leverages the platform to produce livestreaming experiences across the Chinese market and transform its online shopping ecosystem.

About Zara

Zara is part of the Inditex Group, a global fashion company, together with Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home. With a business model focused on ongoing innovation and customer service, Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores in more than 200 markets and is committed to achieving climate neutrality in 2040.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading virtual commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.



Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

