TROPHY GAMES Development A/S: Trophy Games Raises 2024 Guidance

Company Announcement no. 16/2025 (January 14, 2025)

*Contains inside information

Unaudited preliminary figures for 2024 have led to the following raise of guidance for 2024.

New Financial Guidance 2024

Revenue DKK 89m - 90m EBITDA DKK 23m - 24m EBT DKK 8m - 9m

Previous Financial Guidance (September 6th - Company Announcement no. 12/2024)

Revenue DKK 81m - 88m EBITDA DKK 20m - 23m EBT DKK 7m - 10m

Original Financial Guidance 2024 (Released December 2023)

Revenue DKK 59m - 68m EBITDA DKK 11m - 15m EBT DKK 2m - 6m

Q4 has reinforced the strong performance we've seen in previous quarters. The Transport Series has significantly outperformed last year's Q4, even though we paused marketing for these games from early November until Christmas, as we traditionally do. This gives us a solid foundation as we head into 2025.

One particularly exciting opportunity is to fully realize the potential of Truck Manager, which has shown great promise since its launch on Google Play at the beginning of Q4. Despite no marketing efforts since its release, the game has generated more than DKK 1 million in revenue and surpassed 5 million downloads. It is currently receiving 30,000-50,000 downloads daily. In comparison, all our other transport games combined achieve only half of that organically. We are working diligently to complete Truck Manager and add new features before launching it on iOS and browser, after which we plan to begin marketing efforts.

EBT has not risen in line with EBITDA due to the discontinuation of an internal development project, which resulted in extra impairment costs in December.

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark



Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!