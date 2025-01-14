Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
München
14.01.25
08:19 Uhr
0,805 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2025 09:45 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TROPHY GAMES Development A/S: Trophy Games Raises 2024 Guidance

Finanznachrichten News

Company Announcement no. 16/2025 (January 14, 2025)

*Contains inside information

Unaudited preliminary figures for 2024 have led to the following raise of guidance for 2024.

New Financial Guidance 2024

RevenueDKK 89m - 90m
EBITDADKK 23m - 24m
EBTDKK 8m - 9m

Previous Financial Guidance (September 6th - Company Announcement no. 12/2024)

RevenueDKK 81m - 88m
EBITDADKK 20m - 23m
EBTDKK 7m - 10m

Original Financial Guidance 2024 (Released December 2023)

RevenueDKK 59m - 68m
EBITDADKK 11m - 15m
EBTDKK 2m - 6m

Q4 has reinforced the strong performance we've seen in previous quarters. The Transport Series has significantly outperformed last year's Q4, even though we paused marketing for these games from early November until Christmas, as we traditionally do. This gives us a solid foundation as we head into 2025.

One particularly exciting opportunity is to fully realize the potential of Truck Manager, which has shown great promise since its launch on Google Play at the beginning of Q4. Despite no marketing efforts since its release, the game has generated more than DKK 1 million in revenue and surpassed 5 million downloads. It is currently receiving 30,000-50,000 downloads daily. In comparison, all our other transport games combined achieve only half of that organically. We are working diligently to complete Truck Manager and add new features before launching it on iOS and browser, after which we plan to begin marketing efforts.

EBT has not risen in line with EBITDA due to the discontinuation of an internal development project, which resulted in extra impairment costs in December.

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.