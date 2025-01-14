AI-powered solution provides lenders fast, scalable, and automated capabilities for optimizing UCC search and lien due diligence

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has launched iLien Borrower Analytics, an AI-powered offering that helps lenders streamline the associated processes of lien search and due diligence when onboarding borrowers. The solution analyzes UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) search documents and delivers actionable intelligence reports in a timely, compliant manner, representing the latest innovation in Wolters Kluwer's portfolio of award-winning, automated lending solutions.

"We recognize that due diligence can be a challenging element of onboarding due to the highly variable number of documents associated for each search," says Art Tyszka, Vice President and Segment Leader, FCC Lien Solutions, Wolters Kluwer. "Asset descriptions may be inconsistent and scattered across documents. Proper lien analysis is essential in helping ensure that a debtor's collateral is not already pledged to another lender. iLien Borrower Analytics is a revolutionary step in enhancing the loan lifecycle, improving the due diligence review, and delivering lenders the crucial analysis needed to serve their customers and protect against default risk."

iLien Borrower Analytics compiles critical information about a debtor's collateral assets used to secure their commercial loans' lien positions, and other risk factors, in addition to the public records data extracted by its iLien UCC search.

"Onboarding involves a number of steps in reviewing a borrower's existing collateral and, in the process, can leave a certain level of detail open to interpretation," Tyszka explains. "Our solution helps not only automate but regulate and scale these processes, providing users a standardized report for each search and ensuring more consistency in decisioning across all stages of review. This approach reduces the chance for interpretative bias, helps bridge potential staff attrition and knowledge gaps, and presents lenders a more turnkey process, reducing demands on staff training and time."

iLien Borrower Analytics generates an organized chain of filings to show the current status of collateral assets and parties for active liens. Its functionality helps shift the onboarding process from an internal staff focus to one that is technology-driven, helping minimize the time-consuming and often labor-intensive review of asset documents, reducing manual processes and providing lenders with actionable insights based on the intelligence gleaned from key UCC analysis about the borrower's assets. Those insights allow lenders to make better and faster lending decisions.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks, credit unions, and securities firms. The business sits within the Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance (FCC) division and helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

