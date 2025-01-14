Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1103M | ISIN: FR0011271600 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F6
Frankfurt
14.01.25
18:55 Uhr
0,435 Euro
-0,008
-1,70 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERMENTALG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERMENTALG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4140,44719:29
Actusnews Wire
14.01.2025 18:23 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FERMENTALG: Record annual sales in 2024 and trajectory confirmed for 2026

Finanznachrichten News

Libourne - January 14, 2025 - Fermentalg (Euronext Growth / ALGAE) announces record annual sales for 2024[1] and confirms its growth trajectory to reach profitability by 2026.

Sales multiplied by almost 3 in 1 year

Fermentalg closed a record 2024 financial year in terms of sales, with sales of €11.5 million, significantly higher than those of 2023 (€4 million) and the target set at the beginning of last year (€10 million). This performance is all the more remarkable given that Fermentalg had to deal with order cancellations and deferrals from two major customers at the end of the year, which should have enabled it to significantly exceed the target revised upwards during the year (€12 million).

Expanding into new market segments

One of the major challenges of the new commercial roadmap, launched at the end of 2023[2], was Fermentalg's entry into new market segments for nutritional lipids. This long-term strategy (sales cycles of around 18 months) is already bearing fruit, with the first significant orders in infant nutrition (12% of 2024 sales) and the first referencing in animal nutrition (7%). Initial contacts have also been made in aquaculture.

A confirmed growth ambition in the short and medium term

This conquest of new segments will be a major driver of growth in 2025 and beyond.

In early February, Fermentalg will detail its action plan for 2025, which will combine the continued acceleration of sales in nutritional lipids, the start-up of commercial activity in natural food colorants, and the continued development of new growth drivers stemming from R&D programs.

The coming year should consolidate the trajectory towards achieving the sales target of at least €25m by 2026.

Next publication: annual results 2024,
March 20, 2025 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com


Contact for journalists:Investor Relations :
ACTUS finance and communication
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr		ACTUS finance and communication
Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
fermentalg@actus.fr

[1] Unaudited

[2] Cf. press release dated December 19, 2023 "New strategic plan 2024 - 2026 and major industrial partnership // Accelerating towards a profitable and sustainable growth model".

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGdvYsZtZG+blptqkseXa5JnmpxommnGbWXHlZaZZ8jImJqRnWtkaJnIZnFqmmlm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89540-algae_cp_ca_2024_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.