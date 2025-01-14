Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
WKN: A2DUEM | ISIN: KYG1992S1093
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 21:06 Uhr
Cision Ltd.: Cision Welcomes Guy Abramo as New Chief Executive Officer

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a leader in consumer and media intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Abramo as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Guy Abramo joins Cision as Chief Executive Officer

Guy brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, having driven growth and transformation across diverse industries. Most recently, Guy served as CEO of HireRight, where he led its IPO in 2021 and its take-private transaction in 2024. Prior to this, Guy held leadership roles at Experian, Ingram Micro, Exxon/Mobil, and KPMG Consulting, earning a reputation for innovation and operational excellence.

"Guy's leadership and ability to deliver results make him the ideal choice to lead Cision into its next chapter," said Brandon Crawley, Managing Director at Platinum Equity, which acquired Cision in 2021. "We are confident that under his guidance, Cision will continue to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to our customers while driving growth and innovation."

Guy holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from NJIT and an MBA from Georgetown University. Based in Las Vegas, he is eager to engage with Cision's global team and customer base.

"Cision is a dynamic company with a strong legacy and an incredible future," said Guy Abramo, Cision CEO. "I am honored to join this team and look forward to collaborating with employees, customers, and stakeholders to build on our momentum and achieve new milestones together."

About Cision
Cision is a global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

Contact Information:
For media inquiries, please contact:
Cision Public Relations
CisionPR@cision.com

Cision

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597969/Cision_Chief_Executive_Officer_Guy_Abramo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075643/cisionlogo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cision-welcomes-guy-abramo-as-new-chief-executive-officer-302350917.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
