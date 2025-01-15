Kawasaki, Tokyo and Saitama, Japan, Jan 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and the Resona Group companies Resona Bank, Limited and Saitama Resona Bank, Limited today announced the launch of a new web service designed to support customers in their home-buying process. The service is now available to customers of Resona Bank and Saitama Resona Bank.This development leverages the expertise of the Resona Group in home loan business and Fujitsu's internal and external best practices in digital transformation (DX). Fujitsu, primarily through its dedicated, collaborative BizDevOps team, supported the service from ideation to product planning, piloting, and development.Service development backgroundBuying a home represents a major life event, and the pressure to secure a property can often lead to rushed decisions based on incomplete information and in some cases even buyer's remorse. This newly developed web service helps customers to make informed decisions from the earliest stages of their home search, even before applying for a mortgage, thereby ensuring a satisfying purchase.A first-of-its-kind service in Japan for visualizing, organizing, and comparing partners' home-buying preferencesWhile numerous home-buying assist tools exist, none offer a comprehensive solution for clarifying individual preferences and facilitating shared decision-making between partners. The new service provides a unique one-stop platform to visualize, organize, and compare preferences, making the home-buying process smoother and more collaborative. Key features include:1. Clarification of couples' shared preferencesThis feature allows couples to share and compare their desired home specifications, including amenities, interior design, and layout, ensuring both partners feel satisfied with their final choice.2. Discovery of shared preferencesWith this feature, couples can record their preferences and observations for each room during property viewings, noting details about the kitchen, bathroom, and other areas.3. Ranking displayThis function calculates an overall score based on the information from the first two functions, displaying properties in order of preference. This simplifies the comparison process and helps couples quickly identify homes that best meet their needs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/presscontacts/form/index.html)Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.