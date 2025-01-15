Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:

302,121 shares

- 94,063.67

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 637

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 506

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 458,879 shares for 313,954.43

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 363,068 shares for 268,003.25

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:

206,310 shares

- 138,974.31

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 931

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 586

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 434,479 shares for 615,618.67

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 333,453 shares for 480,303.25

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 637 458,879 313,954.43 506 363,068 268,003.25 07/01/2024 3 2,501 2,300.92 07/02/2024 3 2,000 1,840.00 1 1 0.94 07/03/2024 3 2,000 1,840.00 07/05/2024 3 2,000 1,840.00 4 2,104 1,998.80 07/08/2024 1 2,000 1,800.00 07/11/2024 11 13,999 12,179.13 7 9,394 9,018.24 07/12/2024 37 12,000 10,080.00 12 10,000 8,600.00 07/15/2024 3 4,001 3,400.85 13 8,000 7,120.00 07/16/2024 10 1,999 1,799.10 1 92 84.64 07/17/2024 5 421 378.90 07/18/2024 3 1,579 1,421.10 07/19/2024 3 2,000 1,760.00 07/22/2024 4 4,000 3,560.00 07/23/2024 1 2,000 1,760.00 3 107 96.30 07/24/2024 7 2,000 1,760.00 07/25/2024 3 6,000 5,160.00 1 1 0.90 07/26/2024 1 2,000 1,680.00 3 2,001 1,760.88 07/29/2024 2 1,557 1,339.02 07/30/2024 11 2,001 1,680.84 3 266 228.76 07/31/2024 3 2,128 1,744.96 08/01/2024 1 1,872 1,497.60 1 1 0.82 08/02/2024 3 2,001 1,560.78 1 1 0.80 08/06/2024 1 1 0.80 08/07/2024 7 2,000 1,560.00 2 2,000 1,560.00 08/09/2024 4 2,000 1,520.00 4 1,512 1,179.36 08/12/2024 4 590 436.60 08/13/2024 4 2,167 1,646.92 08/14/2024 1 187 140.25 1 1 0.77 08/15/2024 3 1,813 1,359.75 3 1,832 1,410.64 08/19/2024 6 3,410 2,557.50 08/20/2024 7 745 543.85 5 4,143 3,148.68 08/21/2024 4 4,345 3,389.10 08/22/2024 15 8,746 7,084.26 08/23/2024 2 2,074 1,742.16 10 9,596 8,156.60 08/26/2024 38 31,500 29,610.00 08/27/2024 13 8,000 7,840.00 5 4,000 4,040.00 08/28/2024 6 3,406 3,269.76 3 2,000 1,940.00 08/29/2024 9 6,594 6,132.42 6 4,152 3,985.92 08/30/2024 1 2,000 1,880.00 5 582 558.72 09/02/2024 5 4,000 3,680.00 5 4,772 4,628.84 09/03/2024 7 2,494 2,469.06 09/04/2024 16 6,621 6,223.74 1 2,000 2,000.00 09/05/2024 1 2,000 1,920.00 09/06/2024 4 3,379 3,108.68 09/09/2024 16 6,000 5,340.00 09/10/2024 9 4,000 3,600.00 09/11/2024 1 2,000 1,840.00 12 6,000 5,700.00 09/12/2024 1 2,000 1,840.00 1 1 0.94 09/13/2024 13 12,999 12,739.02 09/16/2024 11 6,654 6,654.00 11 7,068 7,280.04 09/17/2024 4 2,000 2,080.00 09/18/2024 13 7,465 7,390.35 1 1 1.02 09/19/2024 15 8,536 8,023.84 3 2,001 1,920.96 09/20/2024 5 6,000 5,520.00 5 5,409 5,192.64 09/23/2024 17 8,903 7,745.61 2 2,860 2,545.40 09/24/2024 1 2,000 1,720.00 09/25/2024 2 2,000 1,800.00 9 5,344 4,809.60 09/26/2024 12 5,000 4,500.00 6 1,833 1,649.70 09/27/2024 5 1,275 1,147.50 09/30/2024 4 2,801 2,464.88 10/01/2024 7 3,200 2,752.00 10/02/2024 13 7,134 5,921.22 2 1,284 1,078.56 10/03/2024 3 2,187 1,771.47 1 974 798.68 10/04/2024 3 1,026 841.32 10/07/2024 3 3,701 2,923.79 10/08/2024 1 1 0.78 1 556 444.80 10/09/2024 2 525 409.50 10/10/2024 2 3,474 2,674.98 10/11/2024 1 2,000 1,540.00 2 2,000 1,560.00 10/14/2024 5 5,820 4,423.20 1 100 78.00 10/15/2024 7 4,481 3,271.13 2 2,000 1,480.00 10/16/2024 7 6,954 4,937.34 6 5,000 3,700.00 10/17/2024 6 3,842 2,843.08 10/18/2024 2 159 116.07 6 2,001 1,480.74 10/21/2024 6 4,000 2,920.00 8 8,000 6,080.00 10/22/2024 2 192 144.00 10/23/2024 8 9,000 6,300.00 1 1 0.75 10/24/2024 9 4,347 2,912.49 3 2,000 1,400.00 10/25/2024 8 5,951 4,046.68 10/28/2024 6 6,803 4,489.98 10/29/2024 11 7,197 4,606.08 2 2,000 1,300.00 10/30/2024 3 2,000 1,260.00 1 1 0.65 10/31/2024 5 2,975 1,963.50 15 12,000 7,920.00 11/01/2024 4 1,025 676.50 6 6,104 4,211.76 11/04/2024 3 1,895 1,364.40 11/05/2024 5 6,000 4,200.00 11/06/2024 3 2,000 1,380.00 5 3,822 2,675.40 11/07/2024 5 6,000 4,140.00 1 178 126.38 11/08/2024 6 10,000 7,100.00 11/11/2024 10 6,000 4,200.00 1 1 0.71 11/12/2024 15 20,000 12,800.00 4 2,261 1,447.04 11/13/2024 12 18,000 10,080.00 11 14,901 8,940.60 11/14/2024 4 2,000 1,240.00 2 3,099 1,952.37 11/15/2024 2 4,000 2,480.00 11 9,740 6,233.60 11/18/2024 5 2,000 1,280.00 5 1,819 1,200.54 11/19/2024 17 13,696 8,491.52 1 181 119.46 11/20/2024 9 4,570 2,742.00 11/21/2024 10 8,396 4,785.72 11/22/2024 5 2,538 1,421.28 11/26/2024 1 2,000 1,100.00 11/27/2024 5 1,491 805.14 11/28/2024 4 509 274.86 1 1 0.55 11/29/2024 3 2,310 1,224.30 4 1,999 1,099.45 12/02/2024 12 9,690 4,941.90 2 2,001 1,060.53 12/03/2024 8 8,000 3,680.00 2 2,000 940.00 12/04/2024 5 4,000 1,840.00 5 2,000 920.00 12/05/2024 3 3,941 1,773.45 2 1,614 742.44 12/06/2024 6 8,059 3,465.37 1 657 289.08 12/09/2024 20 15,709 6,126.51 4 8,000 3,280.00 12/10/2024 15 16,921 6,091.56 12/11/2024 2 2,000 700.00 7 6,000 2,160.00 12/12/2024 7 8,000 2,960.00 11 11,892 4,518.96 12/13/2024 13 13,824 5,114.88 8 10,108 3,942.12 12/16/2024 9 6,000 2,220.00 8 4,951 1,930.89 12/18/2024 6 4,790 1,772.30 7 6,000 2,280.00 12/19/2024 14 16,785 6,714.00 12/20/2024 1 780 312.00 7 4,000 1,640.00 12/23/2024 2 1,220 488.00 4 1,000 410.00 12/24/2024 6 1,000 400.00 22 290 118.90 12/27/2024 5 2,480 967.20 2 1,001 400.40 12/30/2024 4 2,000 800.00 4 2,973 1,248.66

FORSEE POWER

Public limited company with a capital of 5 321 000.30

Registered office: 1 Boulevard Hippolyte Marques 94200 Ivry-Sur-Seine

494 605 488 R.C.S. on the Créteil Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115040385/en/

Contacts:

FORSEE POWER