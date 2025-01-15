Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:
302,121 shares
- 94,063.67
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 637
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 506
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 458,879 shares for 313,954.43
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 363,068 shares for 268,003.25
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:
206,310 shares
- 138,974.31
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 931
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 586
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 434,479 shares for 615,618.67
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 333,453 shares for 480,303.25
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
637
458,879
313,954.43
506
363,068
268,003.25
|07/01/2024
3
2,501
2,300.92
|07/02/2024
3
2,000
1,840.00
1
1
0.94
|07/03/2024
3
2,000
1,840.00
|07/05/2024
3
2,000
1,840.00
4
2,104
1,998.80
|07/08/2024
1
2,000
1,800.00
|07/11/2024
11
13,999
12,179.13
7
9,394
9,018.24
|07/12/2024
37
12,000
10,080.00
12
10,000
8,600.00
|07/15/2024
3
4,001
3,400.85
13
8,000
7,120.00
|07/16/2024
10
1,999
1,799.10
1
92
84.64
|07/17/2024
5
421
378.90
|07/18/2024
3
1,579
1,421.10
|07/19/2024
3
2,000
1,760.00
|07/22/2024
4
4,000
3,560.00
|07/23/2024
1
2,000
1,760.00
3
107
96.30
|07/24/2024
7
2,000
1,760.00
|07/25/2024
3
6,000
5,160.00
1
1
0.90
|07/26/2024
1
2,000
1,680.00
3
2,001
1,760.88
|07/29/2024
2
1,557
1,339.02
|07/30/2024
11
2,001
1,680.84
3
266
228.76
|07/31/2024
3
2,128
1,744.96
|08/01/2024
1
1,872
1,497.60
1
1
0.82
|08/02/2024
3
2,001
1,560.78
1
1
0.80
|08/06/2024
1
1
0.80
|08/07/2024
7
2,000
1,560.00
2
2,000
1,560.00
|08/09/2024
4
2,000
1,520.00
4
1,512
1,179.36
|08/12/2024
4
590
436.60
|08/13/2024
4
2,167
1,646.92
|08/14/2024
1
187
140.25
1
1
0.77
|08/15/2024
3
1,813
1,359.75
3
1,832
1,410.64
|08/19/2024
6
3,410
2,557.50
|08/20/2024
7
745
543.85
5
4,143
3,148.68
|08/21/2024
4
4,345
3,389.10
|08/22/2024
15
8,746
7,084.26
|08/23/2024
2
2,074
1,742.16
10
9,596
8,156.60
|08/26/2024
38
31,500
29,610.00
|08/27/2024
13
8,000
7,840.00
5
4,000
4,040.00
|08/28/2024
6
3,406
3,269.76
3
2,000
1,940.00
|08/29/2024
9
6,594
6,132.42
6
4,152
3,985.92
|08/30/2024
1
2,000
1,880.00
5
582
558.72
|09/02/2024
5
4,000
3,680.00
5
4,772
4,628.84
|09/03/2024
7
2,494
2,469.06
|09/04/2024
16
6,621
6,223.74
1
2,000
2,000.00
|09/05/2024
1
2,000
1,920.00
|09/06/2024
4
3,379
3,108.68
|09/09/2024
16
6,000
5,340.00
|09/10/2024
9
4,000
3,600.00
|09/11/2024
1
2,000
1,840.00
12
6,000
5,700.00
|09/12/2024
1
2,000
1,840.00
1
1
0.94
|09/13/2024
13
12,999
12,739.02
|09/16/2024
11
6,654
6,654.00
11
7,068
7,280.04
|09/17/2024
4
2,000
2,080.00
|09/18/2024
13
7,465
7,390.35
1
1
1.02
|09/19/2024
15
8,536
8,023.84
3
2,001
1,920.96
|09/20/2024
5
6,000
5,520.00
5
5,409
5,192.64
|09/23/2024
17
8,903
7,745.61
2
2,860
2,545.40
|09/24/2024
1
2,000
1,720.00
|09/25/2024
2
2,000
1,800.00
9
5,344
4,809.60
|09/26/2024
12
5,000
4,500.00
6
1,833
1,649.70
|09/27/2024
5
1,275
1,147.50
|09/30/2024
4
2,801
2,464.88
|10/01/2024
7
3,200
2,752.00
|10/02/2024
13
7,134
5,921.22
2
1,284
1,078.56
|10/03/2024
3
2,187
1,771.47
1
974
798.68
|10/04/2024
3
1,026
841.32
|10/07/2024
3
3,701
2,923.79
|10/08/2024
1
1
0.78
1
556
444.80
|10/09/2024
2
525
409.50
|10/10/2024
2
3,474
2,674.98
|10/11/2024
1
2,000
1,540.00
2
2,000
1,560.00
|10/14/2024
5
5,820
4,423.20
1
100
78.00
|10/15/2024
7
4,481
3,271.13
2
2,000
1,480.00
|10/16/2024
7
6,954
4,937.34
6
5,000
3,700.00
|10/17/2024
6
3,842
2,843.08
|10/18/2024
2
159
116.07
6
2,001
1,480.74
|10/21/2024
6
4,000
2,920.00
8
8,000
6,080.00
|10/22/2024
2
192
144.00
|10/23/2024
8
9,000
6,300.00
1
1
0.75
|10/24/2024
9
4,347
2,912.49
3
2,000
1,400.00
|10/25/2024
8
5,951
4,046.68
|10/28/2024
6
6,803
4,489.98
|10/29/2024
11
7,197
4,606.08
2
2,000
1,300.00
|10/30/2024
3
2,000
1,260.00
1
1
0.65
|10/31/2024
5
2,975
1,963.50
15
12,000
7,920.00
|11/01/2024
4
1,025
676.50
6
6,104
4,211.76
|11/04/2024
3
1,895
1,364.40
|11/05/2024
5
6,000
4,200.00
|11/06/2024
3
2,000
1,380.00
5
3,822
2,675.40
|11/07/2024
5
6,000
4,140.00
1
178
126.38
|11/08/2024
6
10,000
7,100.00
|11/11/2024
10
6,000
4,200.00
1
1
0.71
|11/12/2024
15
20,000
12,800.00
4
2,261
1,447.04
|11/13/2024
12
18,000
10,080.00
11
14,901
8,940.60
|11/14/2024
4
2,000
1,240.00
2
3,099
1,952.37
|11/15/2024
2
4,000
2,480.00
11
9,740
6,233.60
|11/18/2024
5
2,000
1,280.00
5
1,819
1,200.54
|11/19/2024
17
13,696
8,491.52
1
181
119.46
|11/20/2024
9
4,570
2,742.00
|11/21/2024
10
8,396
4,785.72
|11/22/2024
5
2,538
1,421.28
|11/26/2024
1
2,000
1,100.00
|11/27/2024
5
1,491
805.14
|11/28/2024
4
509
274.86
1
1
0.55
|11/29/2024
3
2,310
1,224.30
4
1,999
1,099.45
|12/02/2024
12
9,690
4,941.90
2
2,001
1,060.53
|12/03/2024
8
8,000
3,680.00
2
2,000
940.00
|12/04/2024
5
4,000
1,840.00
5
2,000
920.00
|12/05/2024
3
3,941
1,773.45
2
1,614
742.44
|12/06/2024
6
8,059
3,465.37
1
657
289.08
|12/09/2024
20
15,709
6,126.51
4
8,000
3,280.00
|12/10/2024
15
16,921
6,091.56
|12/11/2024
2
2,000
700.00
7
6,000
2,160.00
|12/12/2024
7
8,000
2,960.00
11
11,892
4,518.96
|12/13/2024
13
13,824
5,114.88
8
10,108
3,942.12
|12/16/2024
9
6,000
2,220.00
8
4,951
1,930.89
|12/18/2024
6
4,790
1,772.30
7
6,000
2,280.00
|12/19/2024
14
16,785
6,714.00
|12/20/2024
1
780
312.00
7
4,000
1,640.00
|12/23/2024
2
1,220
488.00
4
1,000
410.00
|12/24/2024
6
1,000
400.00
22
290
118.90
|12/27/2024
5
2,480
967.20
2
1,001
400.40
|12/30/2024
4
2,000
800.00
4
2,973
1,248.66
FORSEE POWER
Public limited company with a capital of 5 321 000.30
Registered office: 1 Boulevard Hippolyte Marques 94200 Ivry-Sur-Seine
494 605 488 R.C.S. on the Créteil Trade and Companies Register
