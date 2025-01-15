FERMENTALG: 2025 Financial Agenda

Libourne - January 15, 2025 - Fermentalg (Euronext Growth / ALGAE) publishes its financial agenda for the year 2024.

Date Nature January 14, 2025 2024 Four quarter financial information (after market closing) March 20, 2025 2024 Annual results (after market closing) April 2, 2025 2025 First quarter financial information (after market closing) July 8, 2025 2025 Second quarter financial information (after market closing) Septembre 11, 2025 2025 Half-year results (after market closing) Octobre 7, 2025 2025 Third quarter financial information (after market closing)

This agenda is given for information only and may be modified if necessary.

Next publication: annual results 2024,

March 20, 2025 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Contact for journalists: Investor Relations : ACTUS finance and communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance and communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

