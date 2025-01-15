Anzeige
FERMENTALG: 2025 Financial Agenda
WKN: A1103M | ISIN: FR0011271600 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F6
Frankfurt
15.01.25
17:01 Uhr
0,400 Euro
-0,035
-7,94 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
FERMENTALG: 2025 Financial Agenda

Finanznachrichten News

Libourne - January 15, 2025 - Fermentalg (Euronext Growth / ALGAE) publishes its financial agenda for the year 2024.

DateNature
January 14, 20252024 Four quarter financial information (after market closing)
March 20, 20252024 Annual results (after market closing)
April 2, 20252025 First quarter financial information (after market closing)
July 8, 20252025 Second quarter financial information (after market closing)
Septembre 11, 20252025 Half-year results (after market closing)
Octobre 7, 20252025 Third quarter financial information (after market closing)

This agenda is given for information only and may be modified if necessary.

Next publication: annual results 2024,
March 20, 2025 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com


Contact for journalists:Investor Relations :
ACTUS finance and communication
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr		ACTUS finance and communication
Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
fermentalg@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mHBuZ8pnk26cnp2aZcuWmGiWZmyTlJWcl2XKmJablpiYbW9glm2Xb8adZnFqmmtm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89560-algae_cp_agenda_2025_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
