RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI Airports network reported traffic growth of 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2023, and 7.9% compared to 2019.
According to the company, more than 318 million passengers traveled in the VINCI Airports network in 2024, nearly 25 million more than in 2023, an increase of 8.5%, and 11 million more than in 2019, an increase of 3.7%.
This year will mark the exceedance of 2019 traffic levels, reflecting a strong acceleration in traffic at Japan's airports after the summer, as well as double-digit growth at several other airports.
