RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI Airports network reported traffic growth of 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2023, and 7.9% compared to 2019.According to the company, more than 318 million passengers traveled in the VINCI Airports network in 2024, nearly 25 million more than in 2023, an increase of 8.5%, and 11 million more than in 2019, an increase of 3.7%.This year will mark the exceedance of 2019 traffic levels, reflecting a strong acceleration in traffic at Japan's airports after the summer, as well as double-digit growth at several other airports.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX