First free float expansion since IPO

Regulatory News:

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Antin Infrastructure Partners ("Antin") (Paris:ANTIN), one of the world's leading infrastructure investment firms, announces that it has been informed of a share placement that expands its free float for the first time since its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in September 2021 through the sale (the "Sale") of certain Antin shares by a group of current and former partners (the "Sellers"), subject to the settlement of the transaction. Following the Sale, Antin's free float increased by +8.5%, or c.2.3 million shares, to reach c.16.2% of its outstanding share capital.

The Sellers sold c.4.55 million ordinary shares, representing c.2.5% of Antin's capital, at a price of €10.4 per share. None of the Sellers had sold shares at the time of the IPO and they all remain significant shareholders of Antin. A group of partners, including Chairman and CEO Alain Rauscher, purchased c.2.3 million shares, reflecting their confidence in Antin's fundamental value and long-term prospects.

The Sale occurred through an accelerated bookbuild offering to certain qualified investors with BNP Paribas acting as sole global coordinator and bookrunner. Antin is not a party to the Sale. The Sale follows the first expiry of the IPO lock-up, during which 25% of the shares held by the partner concert were released. The next expiry of the IPO lock-up will take place as from 27 September 2025.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €32 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

