OrderYOYO A/S: Q4 2024 Current Trading released. 2025 guidance raised

Copenhagen, January 17, 2025

Highlights

Organic business continues to perform strongly. Highly focused strategy solving digital challenges for our Restaurant Partners is reaping rewards

Strong performance in Q4 2024 with December ARR of DKK 362m, growing 22% compared to December 2023 ARR. EBITDA for 12M 2024 of DKK 55.5m compared to 12M 2023 EBITDA of DKK 25.6m and a Cash EBITDA for 12M 2024 of DKK 28.5m compared to 12M 2023 Cash EBITDA of DKK 0.2m

The strong Q4 2024 performance results in outperformance compared to the raised guidance from October 2024 with ARR December 2024 DKK 362m 3% above high end of guidance interval and net revenue of DKK 316m 4% above high end of guidance interval. 12M 2024 EBITDA of DKK 55.5m 7% above high end of guidance interval and 12M 2024 Cash EBITDA of DKK 28.5m 14% above high end of guidance interval. Finally, December annualised GMV of DKK 3,784m is 4%% above high end of guidance interval

Integration of UK and Ireland based online and kiosk ordering company App4 proceeding according to plan

Due to the strong performance in Q4 2024 2025 guidance is raised. December 2025 ARR guidance is raised to DKK 410-420 from DKK 380-400m. Full year 2025 Net Revenue guidance is raised to 380-390m from DKK 370-380m and full year 2025 EBITDA guidance is raised to DKK 70-75m from DKK 68-73m and full year 2025 Cash EBITDA guidance is raised to DKK 43-48m from DKK 40-45m

Financial Highlights

Consolidated 12M Q4 (DKKm) 2024 2023 (%) 2024 2023 (%) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR - Annualized Dec MRR) 362 296 22% 362 296 22% Net Revenue 316 253 25% 90 72 25% EBITDA before other extraordinary items 55.5 25.6 117% 18.2 9.1 100% Cash EBITDA before other extraordinary times 28.5 0.2 nm 11.1 3.6 208% GMV (Annualized December GMV) 3,784 2,949 28% 3,784 2,949 28%

Cash EBITDA defined as EBITDA before other extraordinary items minus capitalized R&D expenditures

• Annualized December ARR of DKK 362 vs. DKK 296m December 2023 corresponding to a growth of 22%

• 12M 2024 Net revenue of DKK 316m vs. DKK 253m in 12M 2023 corresponding to a growth of 25%

• EBITDA before other external costs for 12M 2024 of DKK 55.5m vs. an EBITDA of DKK 25.6m in 12M 2023 corresponding to a growth of 117%

• Cash EBITDA before other external costs for 12M 2024 of DKK 28.5m vs. a Cash EBITDA of DKK 0.2m in 12M 2023 corresponding to an improvement of DKK 28.3m

Consolidated 2025 guidance raised

Consolidated Guidance (DKKm) Updated Current Guidance Annual Recurring Revenue (Annualized December MRR) 410-420 380-400 Net Revenue 380-390 360-370 EBITDA before other extraordinary items 70-75 68-73 Cash EBITDA before other extraordinary items 43-48 40-45 GMV (Annualized December GMV) 4,000-4,200 3,900-4,000

• December 2025 annualized ARR guidance of DKK410-420m corresponding to a growth of 15% compared to realised December 2024

• EBITDA before other external costs full-year 2025 guidance of DKK 70-75m corresponding to a growth of 30% compared to realised 12M 2024 EBITDA

• Cash EBITDA before other external costs full-year 2025 guidance of DKK 43-48m corresponding to a growth of 63% compared to realised 12M 2024 Cash EBITDA

• Net revenue full-year 2025 guidance of DKK 380-390m corresponding to a growth of 23% compared to realised 12M 2024 Net revenue

Video presentation

The Q4 2024 Report will be presented at an online conference call on 22 January 2025 at 10.00 CET.

Register for the conference call at:

For additional information, please contact

OrderYOYO A/S

Jesper Johansen, CEO

Mobile (+45) 21 67 84 92

Email jesper.johansen@orderyoyo.com

OrderYOYO A/S Vesterbrogade 149, 1620 Copenhagen V

Certified Advisor

Grant Thornton

Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard

Mobile (+45) 31 79 90 00

Grant Thornton Stockholmsgade 45, 2100 Copenhagen Ø

About OrderYOYO

OrderYOYO is the market leading European online ordering, payment, and marketing software solution provider. OrderYOYO's solution is offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and enables small independent takeaway restaurants to have their own-branded online presence direct to consumers. OrderYOYO helps takeaway restaurants drive online takeaway orders through their own tailored software solution in the individual takeaway restaurant's own brand. We liberate restaurants.

Forward-looking statements

Matters included in this company announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and that can be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should", and similar expressions, as well as other statements regarding future events or prospects. Specifically, this company announcement includes information with respect to projections, estimates, and targets that also constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although OrderYOYO believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations, projections, estimates, and targets expressed or implied in this company announcement by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this company announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. OrderYOYO expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.