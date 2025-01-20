LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom said it will supply the Métropole Européenne de Lille with fifteen additional 52-metre long new-generation automated metro trainsets, at a cost of around 210 million euro. These new trains will complete the first batch of 27 trains already ordered by the MEL. The order brings the total number of new-generation metros ordered to 42. The new trains will be designed and assembled in France.The company noted that this contract was booked during the third quarter of Alstom's fiscal 2024/25.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX