LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom said it will supply the Métropole Européenne de Lille with fifteen additional 52-metre long new-generation automated metro trainsets, at a cost of around 210 million euro. These new trains will complete the first batch of 27 trains already ordered by the MEL. The order brings the total number of new-generation metros ordered to 42. The new trains will be designed and assembled in France.
The company noted that this contract was booked during the third quarter of Alstom's fiscal 2024/25.
