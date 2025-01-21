Anzeige
WKN: A2PHEZ | ISIN: SE0012558617 | Ticker-Symbol: L7R
Frankfurt
21.01.25
09:37 Uhr
0,017 Euro
+0,002
+14,67 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIPIDOR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIPIDOR AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2025 08:00 Uhr
Lipidor AB: Lipidor announces half of patients enrolled in ongoing Phase III study

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 21st January 2025 - Lipidor AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) today announces that half of the patients in the ongoing Phase III study for the drug candidate AKP02G2 have been randomized in the clinical study. The refined forecast now shows results in April 2025.

The main purpose of the clinical study is to compare the therapeutic effect of AKP02G2 against mild to moderate psoriasis with a market-leading product. The clinical study includes 294 patients and is being conducted by a CRO (Clinical Research Organisation) with extensive experience in dermatological research. After the first clinic started recruitment in September 2024, several have gradually been added, and there are now 15 clinics that have started their recruitment.

The winter season, together with the increased number of recruiting clinics, has led to achieving an exponential patient recruitment curve, which means that the time to a fully recruited study is significantly shorter than the time it has taken to recruit the first half of the patients. According to forecasts, patient recruitment will be completed in February and results are expected in April.

"The fact that half of the patients have now been recruited to the study is an incredibly important milestone. The start-up of the clinics is a critical phase and now all clinics are active, which creates a good momentum. We are aiming for a fully recruited study according to the forecast communicated by the company's CRO," says the company's CEO, Ola Holmlund.

The company intends to announce to the market when all patients have been included in the study.

Publication

The information was provided by Lipidor's CEO for publication on 21st January at 8.00 am (CET).

For more information, please contact:

Ola Holmlund, CEO, Lipidor AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 50 70 369
Email: ola.holmlund@lipidor.se

The company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Lipidor AB
Lipidor AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) (www.lipidor.se) is a pharmaceutical development company with a pipeline of pharmaceutical development projects in preclinical and clinical phases. The company can develop topical medical products for the treatment of diseases such as psoriasis, acne vulgaris, bacterial skin infections and atopic dermatitis by reformulation of proven pharmaceutical substances. Lipidor's priority project is AKP02G2, which focusses on psoriasis.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
