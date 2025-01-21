Netcracker Will Showcase the Importance of AI-Driven Digital Transformation andAccelerating Monetization Opportunities Beyond Connectivity Services at the Event on January 28

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in a keynote panel with executives from its customer T-Mobile and parent company NEC during the TM Forum Tour at the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba on Tuesday, January 28. Netcracker is a sponsor of the event and will highlight how its suite of innovative products and solutions, including AI/GenAI and Netcracker Digital Platform, helps operators deliver a digital-first customer experience, navigate the rapidly growing B2B2X market and partner-driven economy and create new revenue opportunities.

Dan Thygesen, SVP Product Partnerships Growth and GM Wholesale Innovation MVNx Partner Brands at T-Mobile, and Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Chief Digital Officer Senior EVP at NEC, will take part in the opening keynote on how AI-driven transformation can bring growth, sustainability and automation to the digital ecosystem.

Netcracker will also join a panel discussion on strategies to maximize the use of data analytics and AI within the telco business.

Headliner Keynote Panel

Creating the Digital Ecosystem of Tomorrow: How to Achieve AI-Powered Transformation Across Industries

Dan Thygesen, SVP Product Partnerships Growth and GM Wholesale Innovation MVNx Partner Brands, T-Mobile

Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Chief Digital Officer Senior EVP, NEC

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

Panel

Driving Business Impact and Generating Added Value: Leveraging Data and AI for Telecom Success

David Soldani, SVP, Next Generation Advanced Research, Rakuten Mobile

Ashiq Khan, Vice President, Head of Unified Cloud Platform Division, Softbank

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

