Cubic to Provide More F-35 Combat Training Subsystems

Encrypted, real-time data for advanced F-35 training

Cubic has received a contract award from Lockheed Martin to supply P5 Internal Subsystems (IS) to the F-35 program. Cubic, a recognized industry leader in providing Air Combat Training, will deliver 100 P5 subsystems for F-35 production aircraft.

F-35s train for lethality, by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Campos, dvidshub.net

The F-35 P5 delivers encrypted, real-time data for accurate training scenario augmentation and realistic adversary threat replication.

"Cubic's P5 IS provides untethered Level II integration, allowing for real-time data sharing and accurate scenario assessments," said Paul Averna, VP and GM, Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense. "P5 IS enables a new level of training integration between 4th and 5th generation aircraft, and protection of Tactics, Techniques and Procedures significantly enhancing operational readiness and effectiveness of F-35 pilots across the globe."

During post-mission reconstruction and debrief this truth data is used to accurately assess effects and develop tactics, techniques and procedures for improved combat effectiveness. The system works seamlessly within the P5 training network including over 30 test and training ranges across 17 countries worldwide, ensuring effective multi-domain combat asset integration.

The inclusion of P5 source data in Cubic's SPEAR (Simplified Planning Execution Analysis Reconstruction) common data model enables "speed to insight" and significantly improves combat effectiveness through enhanced data visualization and analysis.

