Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 31 December 2024, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 69,620 shares
- €9,517,743
For the period from 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024, the following transactions have been carried out:
- Number of executed transactions on buy side: 6,796
- Number of executed transactions on sell side: 6,002
- Traded volume on buy side: 692,133 shares for a total amount of €54,232,600
- Traded volume on sell side: 622,873 shares for a total amount of €48,750,345
As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to €15,000,000.
* This half-year report covers transactions carried out since the implementation of the liquidity contract, i.e., from 01 October 2021 to 31 December 2024.
BUY
SELL
Date of transaction
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount (€)
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount (€)
Total
6,796
692,133
54,232,600
6,002
622,873
48,750,345
01/10/2024
65
6,075
522,923
02/10/2024
25
2,750
236,505
03/10/2024
44
4,692
404,851
04/10/2024
58
3,708
323,258
07/10/2024
60
5,735
497,463
50
5,465
474,565
08/10/2024
153
15,604
1,327,828
81
11,140
947,276
09/10/2024
73
6,037
516,732
79
8,999
770,497
10/10/2024
72
7,480
641,745
68
7,999
686,899
11/10/2024
101
11,291
968,720
72
9,848
846,306
14/10/2024
94
8,368
707,796
56
6,908
584,419
15/10/2024
92
10,876
901,420
53
6,919
572,147
16/10/2024
53
6,406
530,431
91
9,048
750,492
17/10/2024
61
5,863
489,424
53
|
6,215
519,691
18/10/2024
36
3,913
330,962
37
5,038
426,317
21/10/2024
65
7,203
605,644
41
6,220
523,895
22/10/2024
63
6,333
527,730
62
6,808
568,361
23/10/2024
96
9,953
823,417
48
5,992
496,462
24/10/2024
111
11,602
952,769
85
10,094
831,209
25/10/2024
78
6,643
537,439
50
5,717
462,882
28/10/2024
69
7,671
621,501
74
7,430
603,029
29/10/2024
104
12,467
1,006,304
69
8,779
710,446
30/10/2024
85
6,329
502,792
59
5,587
444,600
31/10/2024
100
12,498
1,002,484
114
13,207
1,061,438
01/11/2024
49
5,065
410,820
53
6,091
493,760
04/11/2024
104
5,589
450,448
55
5,616
453,625
05/11/2024
130
13,497
1,093,713
101
11,070
898,643
06/11/2024
147
17,516
1,447,073
253
25,051
2,068,485
07/11/2024
298
29,871
2,454,389
191
20,504
1,692,464
08/11/2024
257
29,446
2,327,271
273
27,450
2,177,258
11/11/2024
134
12,300
1,003,485
153
16,498
1,343,111
12/11/2024
249
23,924
1,888,882
94
10,350
818,385
13/11/2024
164
15,450
1,180,088
112
11,700
894,863
14/11/2024
75
7,655
589,097
137
12,450
957,705
15/11/2024
130
12,019
927,101
144
14,400
1,115,385
18/11/2024
114
10,350
807,248
102
8,442
659,770
19/11/2024
204
18,726
1,420,633
129
13,976
1,059,348
20/11/2024
120
12,950
980,465
105
10,465
793,435
21/11/2024
137
13,006
968,158
83
9,750
725,638
22/11/2024
127
13,694
1,015,822
123
14,035
1,042,982
25/11/2024
96
10,351
778,597
132
12,666
954,012
26/11/2024
213
23,849
1,799,412
190
16,935
1,284,879
27/11/2024
150
11,210
830,187
106
11,400
845,498
28/11/2024
72
5,400
403,065
98
8,100
604,898
29/11/2024
104
6,392
475,083
50
3,192
238,016
02/12/2024
158
13,429
1,001,426
143
14,763
1,104,050
03/12/2024
134
14,025
1,055,398
101
9,477
717,867
04/12/2024
96
10,350
762,158
111
10,924
805,456
05/12/2024
44
4,560
342,392
150
11,849
887,148
06/12/2024
43
4,003
305,909
87
6,152
471,163
09/12/2024
122
15,001
1,170,521
199
19,147
1,492,509
10/12/2024
136
10,477
812,444
116
10,800
839,363
11/12/2024
108
9,166
716,906
95
8,208
643,497
12/12/2024
151
18,234
1,420,601
113
14,350
1,121,258
13/12/2024
151
20,549
1,558,838
112
15,197
1,152,352
16/12/2024
162
25,250
1,878,938
134
16,546
1,232,274
17/12/2024
182
22,840
1,669,283
134
16,500
1,208,828
18/12/2024
43
7,750
562,178
77
8,400
610,058
19/12/2024
113
9,911
704,247
100
6,307
448,348
20/12/2024
129
9,439
658,827
111
9,300
651,495
23/12/2024
71
7,690
544,380
86
8,740
619,457
24/12/2024
28
3,150
224,805
41
3,958
282,225
27/12/2024
47
4,651
332,397
60
5,841
418,125
30/12/2024
40
3,150
225,690
49
4,404
316,943
31/12/2024
6
751
54,094
57
4,456
324,843
