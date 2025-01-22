Avolta AG
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel retail and F&B player, has secured a 10-year contract to open 12 food and beverage locations in Frankfurt Airport's newly constructed Terminal 3.
As one of Europe's largest infrastructure projects, set to open in 2026, Terminal 3 is projected to cater up to 19 million travelers annually. Avolta's new outlets will cover approximately 1,400 m2 and feature a range of popular brands, including Espresso House, Asia Street Cooking, Brewgate, and Sophia Loren restaurant.
