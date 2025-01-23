The collaboration will give businesses across Europe seamless access to vehicle data thanks to the Mobilisights data platform.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud®, today announced a landmark integration with Mobilisights, the Data as a Service Company of Stellantis, one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers. The collaboration will provide businesses across Europe with seamless, hardware-free access to vehicle telematics data, enabling smarter fleet management and operational efficiencies.

Samsara's Connected Operations platform will integrate directly with Stellantis' built-in telematics hardware, covering Stellantis' brands including Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall. The integration applies to most vehicles manufactured after 2024, plus select models from 2018-2024, spanning both electric vehicles (EVs) and commercial fleets.

Fleet operators will be able to connect Stellantis vehicles to Samsara's platform without the need for additional hardware installation to gain instant access to critical data, such as GPS location, mileage, and fuel levels. With a simple Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) entry, onboarding a new vehicle is quick, seamless, and entirely remote.

"By eliminating the need for aftermarket hardware, this integration simplifies vehicle onboarding and ensures tamper-proof telematics access," said Paul George, Director of OEM at Samsara. "We're excited to work with Mobilisights to deliver real-time data insights that empower European businesses to operate more efficiently, safely, and sustainably."

As the second largest automotive manufacturer in Europe, Stellantis accounts for approximately 17% of vehicle sales across Europe.

Sebastien Fraysse, VP EMEA Sales at Mobilisights said: "By combining Samsara's expertise in connected operations with data harmonisation powered by Mobilisights' platform, we're enabling fleet-based businesses across Europe to seamlessly access critical and actionable vehicle data. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that drive better outcomes for our customers."

This integration marks another milestone in Samsara's mission to simplify fleet management and empower businesses with real-time, data-driven decision-making. This comes as Samsara continues to expand its network of OEM integrations, which already includes a large number of others globally.

For more information, visit here.

More information, visit https://www.mobilisights.com or follow: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobilisights.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which is a platform that enables organisations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Mobilisights

Mobilisights is the Stellantis Data as a Service Company with unique access to embedded data telematics from fourteen automotive brands. Mobilisights envisions a 'smarter' world where innovative applications and services leverage connected vehicle datasets, and the insights they provide, to dramatically transform and continually improve everyday lives for consumers and businesses.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA Euronext Milan: STLAM Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers, focused on providing clean, safe and affordable mobility freedom for all. Known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is now in the implementation of its bold strategic plan Dare Forward 2030, in order to become a mobility tech company and achieve carbon neutrality by 2038, with a single-digit percentage of residual emissions offset, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information: www.stellantis.com

