Aker Horizons: Aker Carbon Capture ASA announces that SLB Capturi has completed its first modular carbon capture plant

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA), an Aker Horizons portfolio company, announced that SLB Capturi has completed commissioning and is handing over its first modular carbon capture plant at Twence's waste-to-energy facility in Hengelo, Netherlands.

The carbon capture plant is based on the standard, modular Just Catch design, which reduces onsite installation and outfitting work - providing a more cost-efficient and easier-to-deploy option compared with other market alternatives.

Completion of the plant, with the capacity to capture up to 100,000 metric tons of CO2 per year,marks a significant milestone in enabling affordable decarbonization. The captured CO2 will be used in applications for the horticulture and food and beverage sectors.

SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and ACC ASA, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies to accelerate industrial decarbonization at a global scale. SLB owns 80% of SLB Capturi, while ACC ASA owns the remaining 20% stake.

About Aker Horizons:

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents.

