Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853390 | ISIN: AN8068571086 | Ticker-Symbol: SCL
Tradegate
23.01.25
16:06 Uhr
40,350 Euro
+0,350
+0,88 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,35040,40016:19
40,35040,40016:19
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 15:24 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons: Aker Carbon Capture ASA announces that SLB Capturi has completed its first modular carbon capture plant

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA), an Aker Horizons portfolio company, announced that SLB Capturi has completed commissioning and is handing over its first modular carbon capture plant at Twence's waste-to-energy facility in Hengelo, Netherlands.

The carbon capture plant is based on the standard, modular Just Catch design, which reduces onsite installation and outfitting work - providing a more cost-efficient and easier-to-deploy option compared with other market alternatives.

Completion of the plant, with the capacity to capture up to 100,000 metric tons of CO2 per year,marks a significant milestone in enabling affordable decarbonization. The captured CO2 will be used in applications for the horticulture and food and beverage sectors.

SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and ACC ASA, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies to accelerate industrial decarbonization at a global scale. SLB owns 80% of SLB Capturi, while ACC ASA owns the remaining 20% stake.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Gamre, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 97 11 82 92,
jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28,
mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

About Aker Horizons:

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents.

www.akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa-announces-that-slb-capturi-has-completed-its-first-modular-carbon-capture-pl,c4095228

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-announces-that-slb-capturi-has-completed-its-first-modular-carbon-capture-plant-302358717.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.