BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company): BD and Biosero Collaborate to Enable Robotic Integration with Flow Cytometers Used in Drug Discovery and Development

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, and Biosero, a developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, today announced a framework collaboration agreement to enable and facilitate robotic arm integration with BD flow cytometry instruments to accelerate drug discovery and development.

Together, the companies intend to develop new software capabilities within BD flow cytometer instrument software to be compatible with Biosero's Green Button Go® software, as well as jointly support biopharmaceutical and contract research organizations with their custom research needs, to enable easy integration with robotic arms.

Traditionally, several steps in a lab's flow cytometry workflow for drug discovery and development require manual processes. With robotic integration, these steps can become automated. For example, samples are typically loaded and analyzed on a flow cytometer one multiwell plate at a time, requiring a time-consuming manual step each time the multiwell plate is changed. With robotic arm integration, tens or even potentially hundreds of multiwell plates can be automatically changed without human intervention.

"Automation is increasingly paramount for biopharma companies and contract research organizations whose high-throughput drug screening and cell therapy manufacturing efforts rely on the scalability, reproducibility, quality and speed that robotic integration can provide," said Steve Conly, worldwide president of BD Biosciences. "This collaboration unlocks a new chapter of automation for our current and future biopharma partners. By combining forces with Biosero, a trusted leader in lab automation, we will empower customers to bring their potentially life-changing therapies to market even faster."

Flow cytometry is a powerful tool used across many stages of drug discovery and development. In drug screening, it allows researchers to analyze effects of potential drug candidates on single cells within vast populations. In cell therapy manufacturing, flow cytometry is used to analyze and characterize cells at different stages of the production process to ensure safety and efficacy of the final cell therapy product.

"Biosero's portfolio of laboratory automation software works with flow cytometers, robotic arms, as well as mobile robots and other equipment, within one communicative ecosystem, to automate scientific protocols and boost lab productivity while reducing human error," said Ryan Bernhardt, CEO of Biosero. "This collaboration advances our vision of making laboratory automation easy to use, scalable and adaptable for the vital work of drug discovery and development."

The new versions of BD flow cytometer instrument software compatible with Biosero automation software for the BD FACSymphony A1 Cell Analyzer, BD FACSymphony A5 SE Cell Analyzer, and BD FACSLyric Flow Cytometry System will be available for research use in 2025 through local sales representatives. The BD FACSDiscover family of instruments is also on the roadmap for future integration. More information is available at bdbiosciences.com.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Biosero's Green Button Go® Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. Additionally, Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. Biosero is passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world's most significant needs. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.

