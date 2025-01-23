DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy wins the contract to design and build an innovative turnkey heat network for Les Sablons in the Oise department of France

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy wins the contract to design and build an innovative turnkey heat network for Les Sablons in the Oise department of France 23-Jan-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, January 23, 2025 Charwood Energy wins the contract to design and build an innovative turnkey heat network for Les Sablons in the Oise department of France Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering energy from biomass, is announcing that the community of municipalities of Les Sablons has entrusted it with the design and construction of a biomass boiler unit to supply renewable energy to two public buildings (a swimming pool and a gym) in Méru, in the Oise department of France. With this innovative project, the community of municipalities is taking a major step forward in its energy transition by using miscanthus as a biomass fuel, as part of a local and environmentally respectful energy culture. To address the challenges of the energy transition, the community of municipalities of Les Sablons has launched a large-scale project to diversify its energy sources. The project is part of France's Regional Climate-Air-Energy Plan ( Plan Climat-Air-Énergie Territorial) aimed at promoting renewable energies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The bold choice of miscanthus, a perennial plant grown locally, illustrates Les Sablons' commitment to sustainable local solutions. In addition to protecting water catchment areas, the use of this crop serves to develop local agricultural land for short supply chains. The biomass boiler unit will reduce CO2 emissions by some 300 metric tons a year as part of a local circular economy approach that recovers agricultural waste while limiting dependence on fossil fuels. The contract won by Charwood Energy covers the entire project, from design through to commissioning, including the design, construction, civil engineering, station automation, and connection. The end-to-end project will be equipped with two biomass boilers produced by Schmid Energy, a partner of the Group's subsidiary, Charwood Energy, with a total capacity of 1,350 Kw. The heat network, measuring 330 m long, will connect the boiler unit to the two sports facilities. The infrastructure has been sized to optimize energy efficiency and minimize the carbon footprint. The project represents revenue of over EUR2 million, billable from 2025. Project start-up is planned for the end of first-half 2025, with the delivery of the boiler scheduled for first-quarter 2026. Next publication: FY 2024 results, February 26, 2025, after market close. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs Contacts SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN CHARWOOD ENERGY Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

