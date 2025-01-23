Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
23.01.25
08:15 Uhr
1,970 Euro
-0,250
-11,26 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.01.2025 18:16 Uhr
202 Leser
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy wins the contract to design and build an innovative turnkey heat network for Les Sablons in the Oise department of France

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy wins the contract to design and build an innovative turnkey heat network for Les Sablons in the Oise department of France 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy wins the contract to design and build an innovative turnkey heat network for Les 
Sablons in the Oise department of France 
23-Jan-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, January 23, 2025 
 
 
Charwood Energy wins the contract to design and build an innovative turnkey heat network for Les Sablons in the Oise 
department of France 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering 
energy from biomass, is announcing that the community of municipalities of Les Sablons has entrusted it with the design 
and construction of a biomass boiler unit to supply renewable energy to two public buildings (a swimming pool and a 
gym) in Méru, in the Oise department of France. 
With this innovative project, the community of municipalities is taking a major step forward in its energy transition 
by using miscanthus as a biomass fuel, as part of a local and environmentally respectful energy culture. 
To address the challenges of the energy transition, the community of municipalities of Les Sablons has launched a 
large-scale project to diversify its energy sources. The project is part of France's Regional Climate-Air-Energy Plan ( 
Plan Climat-Air-Énergie Territorial) aimed at promoting renewable energies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. 
The bold choice of miscanthus, a perennial plant grown locally, illustrates Les Sablons' commitment to sustainable 
local solutions. 
In addition to protecting water catchment areas, the use of this crop serves to develop local agricultural land for 
short supply chains. 
The biomass boiler unit will reduce CO2 emissions by some 300 metric tons a year as part of a local circular economy 
approach that recovers agricultural waste while limiting dependence on fossil fuels. 
The contract won by Charwood Energy covers the entire project, from design through to commissioning, including the 
design, construction, civil engineering, station automation, and connection. The end-to-end project will be equipped 
with two biomass boilers produced by Schmid Energy, a partner of the Group's subsidiary, Charwood Energy, with a total 
capacity of 1,350 Kw. 
The heat network, measuring 330 m long, will connect the boiler unit to the two sports facilities. The infrastructure 
has been sized to optimize energy efficiency and minimize the carbon footprint. 
The project represents revenue of over EUR2 million, billable from 2025. 
Project start-up is planned for the end of first-half 2025, with the delivery of the boiler scheduled for first-quarter 
2026. 
 
 
Next publication: FY 2024 results, February 26, 2025, after market close. 
 
 
 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations      Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
               33 (0)1 56 88 11 22      33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20250123_PR_Charwood Energy_Les Sablons_vFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2073785 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2073785 23-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073785&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2025 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
