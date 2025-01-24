Anzeige
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Pomalidomide capsules

Finanznachrichten News

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the successful Marketing Authorization (MA) of Pomalidomide Newbury in Denmark as the first country in a Scandinavian registration procedure. Approvals in Sweden and Norway are expected to follow upon finalized national reviews.

Pomalidomide Newbury in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone is indicated in the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior treatment regimen including lenalidomide.

Pomalidomide Newbury in combination with dexamethasone is indicated in the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior treatment regimens, including both lenalidomide and bortezomib, and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.

Pomalidomide Newbury is a generic version of Imnovid. The current annual value of the Scandinavian market is estimated to be 37 MEUR according to DLMI Nordic Pharma Insights.

"The successful approval of Pomalidomide Newbury highlights Newbury's capability to offer a comprehensive portfolio within oncology. Based on this positive progress, we will proceed to launch this product." says Mr Lars Minor CEO of Newbury

For more information, contact:

Lars Minor, CEO
lars.minor@newburypharma.com
Mobile: +46 72-377 3005

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
