Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771
Frankfurt
24.01.25
08:07 Uhr
1,950 Euro
+0,040
+2,09 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.01.2025 21:23 Uhr
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: UPDATE ON KEY FINANCIAL MILESTONES

Finanznachrichten News

Eagle Football Group announces €83m of Cash Infusion

Lyon, January 24, 2025

Eagle Football Group, today, announced the achievement of numerous financial milestones toward the realization of its financial projections, as such projections were presented to the DNCG, and to the public, in November 2024, including the infusion of approximately €83m of cash from its parent company, Eagle Football Holdings.

Since October 1st, 2024, the following financial milestones have been achieved:

1/ Cash Injections:

Eagle Football Holdings, including Eagle Board Members and John Textor, have infused cash amounting to approximately €83m during the 4th quarter of 2024 and January of 2025. Such amount includes €21.3 million by YMK, €11 million of which relates to the purchase of additional shares in OLF and the remainder relates to the settlement of working capital between OL SASU and OLF.

2/ Player Movement:

  • Transfer Sales of players whose economic rights are owned by OL SASU for a total of €62.3m (excluding potential bonuses):
    • Jefferson dos Santos to SAF Botafogo (€5.3m + 30% interest of future transfer)
    • Gift Orban to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (€9.0m + €3.0m bonus of which €1.0m guaranteed + 7.5% of future capital gain)
    • Maxence Caqueret to Le Como 1907 (€15.0m + €1.5m bonus + 7.5% of future transfer)
    • Luiz Henrique to FC Zenit St Petersburg: €33m
  • Outbound Player Loans until 30/06/25:
    • Adryelson to Anderlecht (free loan, purchase option)
    • Mahamadou Diawara to Le Havre AC (free loan, no purchase option)
  • Inbound Player Loans until 30/06/25:
    • Thiago Almada from Botafogo (free loan)
  • Termination of player contracts / loans:
    • Anthony Lopes
    • Florent Da Silva
    • Wilfried Zaha (termination of loan)

Savings in Player Wages generated in FY 2024/25, by the movement of players during the winter mercato: €5 million.

3/ Crédit rating:

The credit rating agencies DBRS Ratings GmbH (Morning Star DBRS) and KBRA have confirmed their rating on FCT Olympique Lyonnais StadCo and on the senior credit facility, respectively at BBB and BBB+.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJyalZaYlWacnZ1xapZsm2qYamxpxWeabJWVxJJslpyYap9omW1qapSdZnFqm2xo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89672-efg-pr-240125-en-vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
