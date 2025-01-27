Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), is committed to a low-carbon future with a new geothermal heating network for the towns of Clichy-sous-Bois and Livry-Gargan, in partnership with Dalkia and Ile-de-France Energies Territoires.

Arverne Group, a major industrial player in the production of renewable underground resources, announces the signature, by its subsidiary 2Gré, of an ambitious contract for the creation and operation of a low-carbon geothermal heating network, for the towns of Clichy-sous-Bois and Livry-Gargan.

Local, sustainable and cost-effective energy

This major project will enable residents of both towns to benefit from local, low-carbon and competitive energy. The existing network will be completely rehabilitated, while a new network will be deployed to serve new neighborhoods. By 2031, this network will extend over 26 km, with a production capacity of 115 GWh.

Significant environmental and social benefits

Thanks to the use of 91% renewable energy, this network will reduce CO2 emissions by 20,000 tons a year, equivalent to taking 10,000 vehicles off the road. From July 1, households will benefit from a reduction of almost 50% in their energy bills. The project will help lift around 1,100 households out of fuel poverty.

Investment for the future

With a total investment of almost 90 million euros, supported by all the partners, ADEME and the Ile-de-France Region, operations will start in 2025. The concession will run for a period of 30 years. 2gré, whose teams have carried out analyses of the geothermal resources of the Dogger reservoir, will also carry out engineering and deep geothermal drilling work, with Arverne Drilling Services, as well as maintenance operations over the duration of the concession.

Arverne Group thus confirms its commitment to accelerating the energy transition by applying its expertise at the service of sustainable solutions accessible to everyone.

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and CEO: "This operational collaboration with Dalkia and Ile-de-France Energies Territoires reflects the trust placed in Arverne Group and the excellent expertise of its subsidiaries 2gré and Arverne Drilling Services. By deploying our integrated and innovative offer, we are demonstrating our ability to decarbonize local heating networks thanks to geothermal energy, a local and renewable energy that reduces CO2 emissions, while offering significant savings on energy bills for individuals, local authorities and businesses

Next publication: March 26, 2025, FY 2024 results (after Paris stock market closing time)

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250126177760/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

communication@arverne.earth

arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor Relations:

investor.relations@arverne.earth

alexandre.commerot@seitosei-actifin.com