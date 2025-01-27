Regulatory News:

Ikonisys Inc., a leader in advanced cell-based diagnostic solutions fully owned by ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), is proud to announce the grant of a new U.S. patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) entitled "Automated Fluorescence Microscopy Method to Determine the Efficacy of Cancer and Hyperplasia Treatments"

Commercially known as "ACTA Technology" (Automated Cancer Treatment Assessment), this milestone further strengthens Ikonisys' leadership in automated fluorescence microscopy for cancer cell detection and analysis. By securing this patent, Ikonisys strengthens its intellectual property portfolio, creating barriers for competitors and establishing a significant competitive edge in cancer diagnostics.

Revolutionizing Cancer Diagnostics and Treatment

The patented technology enables automated analysis of patient biological samples to identify and characterize cancerous and hyperplastic cells and assess treatment efficacy. This technology ensures personalized therapeutic treatments to each patient, thus maximizing their effectiveness, and reducing unnecessary interventions. This method applies to major routine FISH-based tests currently performed and also opens the door for developing circulating tumor cell (CTC) tests, a key frontier in oncology diagnostics. Key benefits of this breakthrough include:

Personalized treatment monitoring : real-time monitoring of patients' responses by detecting cells with specific genetic abnormalities and rapid therapy adjustments, minimizing side effects, and improving success rates;

: real-time monitoring of patients' responses by detecting cells with specific genetic abnormalities and rapid therapy adjustments, minimizing side effects, and improving success rates; Improved survival rates : early detection of treatment resistance or disease recurrence which can lead to timely interventions and higher survival rates. Studies suggest that early resistance identification can reduce mortality by up to 20% in certain cancers 1

: early detection of treatment resistance or disease recurrence which can lead to timely interventions and higher survival rates. Studies suggest that early resistance identification can reduce mortality by up to 20% in certain cancers Reduced physical and emotional burden: non-invasive liquid biopsies spare patients from painful and risky procedures, improving comfort and quality of life during treatment;

non-invasive liquid biopsies spare patients from painful and risky procedures, improving comfort and quality of life during treatment; Cost efficiency: personalized treatment monitoring can reduce healthcare costs by discontinuing ineffective therapies early, optimizing resources, and ensuring targeted care.

Advancing Medical Science and Unlocking Commercial Potential

Liquid biopsies, forecasted to reach $7.85 billion by 20302 (CAGR to 20.7%), are transforming cancer diagnostics. With its automated fluorescence microscopy, Ikonisys aims at reducing human error and accelerates sample analysis, driving advances in drug development, by providing rapid data on treatment efficacy during clinical trials, andtumor recurrence studies by detecting subtle changes in cancer cell populations post-treatment. Ikonisys' unique technology delivers competitive advantage including:

Automation and scalability: fully automated microscopy platform offers greater efficiency, scalability, and consistency, making it attractive to research institutes and commercial diagnostic laboratories;

fully automated microscopy platform offers greater efficiency, scalability, and consistency, making it attractive to research institutes and commercial diagnostic laboratories; Sensitivity and precision: Ikonisys' technology ensures higher sensitivity and specificity, surpassing less specialized solutions or traditional technologies (manual microscopy or generic imaging systems);

Ikonisys' technology ensures higher sensitivity and specificity, surpassing less specialized solutions or traditional technologies (manual microscopy or generic imaging systems); Integration into the liquid biopsy market: a cell-based approach stands out from nucleic acid analysis or immunoassays by directly identifying abnormal cells rather than relying solely on biomarkers;

a cell-based approach stands out from nucleic acid analysis or immunoassays by directly identifying abnormal cells rather than relying solely on biomarkers; Market versatility: while some competitors specialize in a single application, Ikonisys' patented approach supports multiple use cases, including early cancer detection, recurrence monitoring, and therapy efficacy assessment;

while some competitors specialize in a single application, Ikonisys' patented approach supports multiple use cases, including early cancer detection, recurrence monitoring, and therapy efficacy assessment; Cost efficiency: the automation and precision of Ikonisys' platform significantly reduces operational costs compared to manual or semi-automatic systems.

"This patent grants Ikonisys the leadership in FISH automation. It is a significant milestone that paves the way for vertical applications of a method recognized as the most suitable for evaluating therapeutic efficacy in various cancers," stated Michael Kilpatrick, Chief Scientific Officer of Ikonisys. "The ACTA technology offers unmatched precision, versatility and scalability, setting a new standard in precision diagnostics. Ikonisys is thus well-positioned to meet the growing demand for precision diagnostics, delivering significant value for clinicians and patients."

This achievement strengthens Ikonisys' goal to deliver innovative solutions for fluorescence-based testing in cancer and hyperplasia diagnostics, supporting its mission to advance personalized medicine and improve global cancer care.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFICis the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to oncology diagnostics. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth Paris) under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial, and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting technologies, resources, and investments to establish a global center of excellence.

For more information, visit the official website: www.alikoscientific.com.

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency for cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as the leader in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is revolutionizing personalized medicine, enabling clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit the official website: https://ikonisys.com/

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts all research, development, and production in-house, ensuring the highest quality standards. It offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for digital integration, setting the stage for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit the official website: https://hospitex.com/

1 Mansoori B, Mohammadi A, Davudian S, Shirjang S, Baradaran B. The Different Mechanisms of Cancer Drug Resistance: A Brief Review. Adv Pharm Bull. 2017 Sep

2 Reports and Data, Liquid Biopsy Market Size 2023

