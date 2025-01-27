Anzeige
Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Stuttgart
27.01.25
08:15 Uhr
0,870 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
27.01.2025 16:01 Uhr
85 Leser
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Notice of Interim Results

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Notice of Interim Results 
27-Jan-2025 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Timing of Release of 2024 Preliminary Results and Investor Conference Call 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") today announces that it will be releasing its Preliminary Results 
for the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024 at 7.00am GMT on Thursday 20 February 2025. 
 
An investor conference call will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am GMT on 20 February 2025. 
 
The details for this call are outlined below: 
 
Ireland (Local): 01 691 7842 
Ireland (Toll-Free): 1 800 816 490 
United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999 
United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 800 358 1035 
Canada (Local): 1 613 699 6539 
Canada (Toll-Free): 1 833 2942 546 
USA (Local): 1 646 664 1960 
USA (Toll-Free): 1 855 9796 654 
All Other Locations: +44 20 3936 2999 
Global Dial-In Numbers 
 
Participant access code: 797552 
 
To listen to the investor conference call using the Live Webcast Facility, please register at: 
 
Webcast Link: https://www.investis-live.com/ires-reit/6793bc89995564000f84c242/gerwf 
 
We recommend you register for the Live Webcast Facility at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. Should you 
have difficulties accessing the Live Webcast Facility please contact your IT team or use the teleconference facility 
(referred to above) to dial in via telephone. It will not be possible to use the Live Webcast Facility to ask 
questions. 
 
The Company's Results Presentation will be available on the I-RES website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/ 
results-centre 
 
A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details: 0190 38 107. The Passcode for the 
Instant Replay is 357043. The replay will expire on Thursday, March 06, 2025 11:59 PM GMT 
 
END 
For further information please contact: 
For Investor Relations: 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
 
Anna-Marie Curry, Company Secretary         investors@iresreit.ie  Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4012 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer     investors@iresreit.ie  Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
 
 
For Media Queries: 
Cathal Barry, Drury                    iresreit@drury.ie  Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury         iresreit@drury.ie Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the 
Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, 
and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further 
information at www.iresreit.ie. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  373036 
EQS News ID:  2075455 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2075455&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2025 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
