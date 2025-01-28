Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809 | Ticker-Symbol: OR8
Tradegate
28.01.25
08:08 Uhr
171,00 Euro
-0,60
-0,35 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
174,20174,6017:44
174,20174,6017:44
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 16:24 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SOPRA STERIA Ventures: Sopra Steria takes part in Alice & Bob's fundraising drive

Finanznachrichten News
  • Sopra Steria, via Sopra Steria Ventures, acquires a stake in Alice & Bob
  • The aim of this investment is to enhance a range of services to support companies in their quantum transformation.

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European Tech sector, today announced its participation in the Series B funding round of the start-up Alice & Bob, one of the world leaders in the race for quantum computing with integrated error correction, via Sopra Steria Ventures. This transaction reinforces Sopra Steria's position at the forefront of the quantum scene.

SOPRA STERIA Ventures Logo

Alice & Bob is a start-up specialising in the design of quantum processors to develop quantum computers capable of being scaled up in the near future. Quantum computing has the potential to radically transform the current technological landscape. This fast-growing market is already attracting technology leaders such as Google, Amazon and IBM, and could reach €2.3 billion by 2030. Against this backdrop, the technology developed by Alice & Bob will enable businesses of all sizes assess their technological maturity and explore new use cases, accelerating the adoption of quantum computing across multiple business sectors.

"Quantum computing will transform the technological landscape, offering revolutionary opportunities to our clients, which is why we are committed to collaborating with the best players in the sector, including Alice & Bob, and to actively investing in this technology of the future," comments Socheat Chhay, Managing Director of Sopra Steria Ventures. "We were convinced by Alice & Bob, their visionary approach to the subject and the excellence of their teams, and our investment illustrates our confidence in their project."

Towards new quantum horizons

Alice & Bob and Sopra Steria have the potential to help large companies define their quantum roadmap for 2030, enabling them to meet the challenges of fast-changing sectors and remain competitive.

Learn More: https://www.soprasteria.com/newsroom/press-releases/details/sopra-steria-takes-part-in-alice-bobs-fundraising-drive

CONTACT: Laura Bandiera, laura.bandiera@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607666/SOPRA_STERIA_Ventures_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-takes-part-in-alice--bobs-fundraising-drive-302362173.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.