Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a major tech player in Europe, has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Neocase to bolster its Sopra HR business.

The acquisition of Neocase ties into Sopra HR's strategy aimed at reinforcing its positioning as a comprehensive provider of innovative HR solutions. As such, the acquisition strengthens the HR solutions business by expanding its range of business expertise in the areas of employee relationship management (ERM), business process automation (BPA), collaborative case management, and employee document management.

This acquisition will enable Sopra HR to offer an end-to-end range of HR services for employees (HR services delivery), with an optimal employee experience.

In 2024, Neocase generated around €16 million in revenue.

Neocase is consolidated with effect from 1 December 2025.

