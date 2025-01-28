Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, announces that it will equip Turkish manufacturer Bozankaya with its battery systems for their trolleybuses.

Bozankaya has already received confirmation of an order for 33 trolleybuses, in 12m and 18m models, which will be delivered to the Municipality of Timisoara in Romania.

Bozankaya ramps up the production of its new generation of electric buses and trolleybuses

Bozankaya's product series is designed to offer maximum flexibility and efficiency for urban transit systems, catering to diverse operational requirements. With advanced battery technology and modular design, these buses provide cities with the ability to choose solutions that align with their energy infrastructure and sustainability goals.

This year the Turkish manufacturer launched a new generation of electric buses available in no fewer than four lengths: 10, 12, 18 and 25 meters. These buses can operate with overnight charging or fast charging (in the trolleybus version), depending on the city's needs and infrastructure.

Bozankaya has selected two of Forsee Power's technologies to meet its needs: FORSEE ZEN PLUS to equip their 18-m and 12-m electric trolleybuses, and FORSEE PULSE 15 for their fast-charging electric trolleybuses.

Forsee Power, the unrivalled leader in battery systems for buses outside China

Since 2011, Forsee Power has built an unrivalled track record in battery systems for electric buses, further reinforced by this new partnership with Bozankaya. The Group's diverse and innovative technology portfolio empowers vehicle manufacturers to deliver electric vehicles tailored to various infrastructure requirements. Whether for overnight charging or rapid charging, Forsee Power offers a versatile range of solutions and form factors designed to address the complexities of electrification.

To date, Forsee Power has powered over 4,200 electric buses globally, cementing its position as the leading non-Chinese innovator in battery systems for this critical market.

Forsee Power battery packs are manufactured in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou in France. The Group also operates factories in North America and Asia to meet global demand.

