WKN: A3D5CW | ISIN: US65290E1010 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.01.25
17:42 Uhr
48,200 US-Dollar
+8,570
+21,62 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTRACKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTRACKER INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
60 DEGREES PHARMACEUTICALS
60 DEGREES PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
60 DEGREES PHARMACEUTICALS INC1,030+34,69 %
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC212,00-25,35 %
NEXTRACKER INC48,200+21,62 %
SILEXION THERAPEUTICS CORP2,580+93,98 %
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC1,820-24,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.