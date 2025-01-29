BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).In the GreenSilexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is up over 65% at $2.23. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) is up over 29% at $1.00. Nextracker Inc. (NXT) is up over 21% at $48.30. AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH) is up over 16% at $5.90. F5, Inc. (FFIV) is up over 13% at $305.55. Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) is up over 12% at $173.75. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 12% at $1.52. Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) is up over 8% at $7.99. Caravelle International Group (HTCO) is up over 6% at $3.50. Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN) is up over 5% at $5.30.In the RedZentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) is down over 34% at $1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) is down over 23% at $226.78. Haoxi Health Technology Limited (HAO) is down over 21% at $2.90. IMAC Holdings, Inc. (BACK) is down over 21% at $0.96. Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (TWNPV) is down over 19% at $14.50. Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) is down over 19% at $1.54. LendingClub Corporation (LC) is down over 18% at $13.70. Planet Image International Limited (YIBO) is down over 15% at $4.35. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) is down over 7% at $1.25. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) is down over 5% at $7.71.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX