RONN Inc. Expands Global Capital Discussions as Hydrogen Momentum Builds

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) is pleased to announce the exploration of two new capital investments-potentially totaling USD $100 million-from interested parties in Brazil and Korea. These discussions are in addition to the Company's ongoing talks with two major capital groups in Australia and Europe, as well as a $300 million loan guarantee filing with JV partner HES to secure proprietary electrolyzers and low-pressure storage systems.

This strategic push could equip RONN with the capacity to produce up to 500 MWh of hydrogen-a significant step toward capturing a share of a global hydrogen market that some analysts project may exceed USD $300 billion by 2030.

"Our pursuit of government support and global partnerships underscores our commitment to fast-track hydrogen adoption," said Mr. Ford, CEO of RONN. "We're building momentum for a cleaner, more resilient energy ecosystem by harnessing hydrogen's untapped potential-while delivering tangible value to our stakeholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully secure funding, consummate joint ventures, meet manufacturing goals, and compete within the hydrogen market. RONN Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

About RONN Inc.

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) is a forward-thinking energy company focused on hydrogen-based solutions that drive cleaner, more sustainable power. By aligning technology, strategic financing, and global partnerships, RONN seeks to unlock hydrogen's full potential and create shared value for investors, communities, and the environment.

For more information, visit www.ronnmotorgroup.com

Contact Information

Ronn Ford

CEO

ronn.ford@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: RONN





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire