Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2024:

57,866 shares

- €23,451,644

In the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,969

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,540

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 752,522 shares for 73,233,013

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 753,029 shares for €73,528,358

Recap:

At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2024), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

58,373 shares

- €23,156,299

In the first half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,045

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,637

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 721,634 shares for €67,928,635

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 690,067 shares for €65,137,336

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

Date Buy Sell Quantity Number of executions Traded volume Quantity Number of executions Traded volume 01/07/2024 2 700 47 255 601,98 2 700 25 257 379,93 02/07/2024 5 000 41 464 345,00 5 942 75 553 631,00 03/07/2024 2 300 49 217 407,96 2 350 28 222 389,90 04/07/2024 2 700 21 256 662,00 2 700 26 256 852,08 05/07/2024 7 500 109 709 698,75 6 200 52 587 544,86 08/07/2024 3 750 27 351 775,13 3 750 21 352 234,88 09/07/2024 7 250 78 674 761,13 1 500 22 139 882,95 10/07/2024 4 450 52 410 131,14 5 090 54 470 100,18 11/07/2024 2 700 52 251 424,00 4 700 56 440 504,21 12/07/2024 5 500 60 524 383,75 6 500 64 621 905,70 15/07/2024 7 250 75 695 949,98 4 950 71 475 440,08 16/07/2024 7 000 70 665 725,20 9 000 92 858 357,90 17/07/2024 15 200 136 1 445 901,52 10 200 141 974 879,28 18/07/2024 11 050 98 1 029 306,40 12 000 106 1 120 137,60 19/07/2024 3 750 32 350 100,00 4 950 54 462 979,94 22/07/2024 3 700 35 350 994,95 23/07/2024 5 000 43 473 395,00 6 450 60 612 691,95 24/07/2024 5 000 63 474 855,00 4 250 80 403 925,10 25/07/2024 13 000 132 1 208 100,40 10 250 92 953 250,00 26/07/2024 1 740 16 160 669,16 5 200 49 484 378,96 29/07/2024 3 750 33 350 950,13 3 750 58 351 375,00 30/07/2024 5 250 18 488 650,05 6 200 94 579 890,96 31/07/2024 800 5 78 991,68 19 500 84 1 927 370,25 01/08/2024 20 228 222 1 983 260,33 8 282 106 819 093,94 02/08/2024 13 750 102 1 300 725,25 05/08/2024 10 000 75 907 969,00 10 000 93 910 167,00 06/08/2024 20 075 160 1 821 444,90 20 075 274 1 823 853,90 07/08/2024 10 000 126 930 151,00 08/08/2024 3 750 38 346 200,00 3 750 41 346 324,88 09/08/2024 2 000 36 186 453,40 3 700 30 345 564,09 12/08/2024 2 500 37 232 375,00 2 500 31 233 140,75 13/08/2024 1 250 11 116 525,00 2 750 33 257 596,90 14/08/2024 1 000 9 94 168,00 3 500 36 330 123,85 15/08/2024 1 755 17 166 635,32 6 250 77 596 106,25 16/08/2024 4 000 49 384 604,80 2 546 24 244 952,70 19/08/2024 1 600 17 153 536,96 3 600 36 346 750,92 20/08/2024 3 200 39 309 960,00 700 8 68 159,00 21/08/2024 3 300 37 320 769,90 4 800 30 467 543,04 22/08/2024 1 700 5 166 771,02 1 700 20 167 111,53 23/08/2024 4 350 54 427 212,20 6 200 68 611 111,06 26/08/2024 1 250 16 123 825,00 2 700 22 268 793,10 27/08/2024 3 750 33 371 950,13 28/08/2024 3 700 36 367 940,95 29/08/2024 2 500 23 247 475,00 3 742 40 373 609,14 30/08/2024 2 450 23 246 707,41 2 450 27 247 567,60 02/09/2024 3 200 30 322 929,92 4 700 33 476 154,18 03/09/2024 12 200 141 1 232 215,86 2 200 14 225 254,92 04/09/2024 6 250 42 618 425,00 6 250 47 620 300,00 05/09/2024 6 250 61 615 575,00 5 000 37 494 704,00 06/09/2024 9 000 78 875 594,70 6 500 59 635 291,15 09/09/2024 3 700 47 360 337,82 10/09/2024 4 950 41 484 677,77 4 950 52 486 147,92 11/09/2024 3 700 21 369 704,00 12/09/2024 3 000 30 304 500,00 5 000 27 513 700,00 13/09/2024 3 950 55 401 869,84 3 950 36 403 237,33 16/09/2024 2 450 35 249 947,53 3 007 25 308 088,50 17/09/2024 4 500 40 465 044,85 18/09/2024 2 500 22 257 875,00 19/09/2024 3 700 33 384 010,05 20/09/2024 3 750 33 389 374,88 1 050 22 109 620,00 23/09/2024 3 450 24 355 424,87 5 700 59 590 072,55 24/09/2024 11 250 68 1 150 200,00 11 250 147 1 158 552,00 25/09/2024 6 005 51 621 674,83 6 760 83 701 953,67 26/09/2024 3 500 29 372 750,00 3 700 37 395 054,92 27/09/2024 10 500 71 1 103 556,30 7 000 80 736 785,70 30/09/2024 7 250 51 753 333,00 5 000 50 521 624,00 01/10/2024 7 250 79 746 936,33 6 950 75 717 727,20 02/10/2024 5 100 40 520 243,86 5 100 55 521 292,93 03/10/2024 6 250 60 633 437,50 3 750 43 381 221,63 04/10/2024 3 538 23 357 264,41 4 488 52 454 015,95 07/10/2024 5 250 38 530 624,85 5 250 57 531 432,30 08/10/2024 1 500 20 152 400,00 1 500 19 152 650,05 09/10/2024 350 1 35 682,50 3 700 32 380 554,99 10/10/2024 6 250 35 644 312,50 500 2 51 662,50 11/10/2024 2 000 21 205 375,00 4 000 30 412 280,00 14/10/2024 1 700 16 176 715,00 2 700 25 281 534,94 15/10/2024 14 750 110 1 533 014,70 11 750 124 1 222 709,70 16/10/2024 5 000 26 510 712,50 7 250 70 750 475,05 17/10/2024 2 750 22 289 309,08 9 932 55 1 050 004,09 18/10/2024 3 250 31 344 657,95 3 250 33 346 364,85 21/10/2024 2 500 16 264 937,50 2 500 27 265 428,00 22/10/2024 6 250 44 658 125,00 4 500 50 474 300,00 23/10/2024 6 250 72 652 125,00 6 250 68 653 687,50 24/10/2024 3 000 25 313 397,40 3 000 20 313 965,00 25/10/2024 2 300 17 240 609,90 3 000 22 314 439,90 28/10/2024 2 250 13 236 587,50 3 200 24 337 434,88 29/10/2024 4 450 39 467 642,94 786 11 83 466,99 30/10/2024 1 500 13 155 925,00 2 750 19 286 925,10 31/10/2024 5 000 27 516 625,00 2 500 25 259 250,00 01/11/2024 10 000 61 1 047 218,00 04/11/2024 2 090 24 218 570,95 1 470 11 153 930,02 05/11/2024 4 250 21 445 223,20 4 250 24 446 507,55 06/11/2024 6 950 48 734 442,64 6 950 43 739 152,66 07/11/2024 16 250 124 1 586 775,13 12 000 147 1 183 495,20 08/11/2024 2 150 18 210 836,10 5 150 45 505 791,80 11/11/2024 5 184 41 516 607,37 12/11/2024 21 400 195 2 103 363,20 7 500 95 738 375,00 13/11/2024 4 750 42 460 999,85 4 700 32 457 874,94 14/11/2024 4 950 29 487 694,79 7 750 79 767 326,73 15/11/2024 21 250 222 2 091 875,50 6 250 52 617 367,50 18/11/2024 2 850 26 277 458,05 2 850 44 277 900,08 19/11/2024 22 000 133 2 120 289,60 5 000 70 482 370,00 20/11/2024 10 000 91 958 950,00 24 700 170 2 385 950,84 21/11/2024 11 000 106 1 044 699,70 11 500 124 1 094 444,65 22/11/2024 9 500 105 913 319,55 9 500 65 914 375,00 25/11/2024 10 900 126 1 054 197,86 8 400 73 813 358,56 26/11/2024 5 000 44 475 750,00 3 750 43 357 000,00 27/11/2024 21 250 164 1 995 081,75 21 250 181 1 996 832,75 28/11/2024 5 250 64 495 720,23 5 250 14 497 250,08 29/11/2024 7 625 81 717 309,68 9 000 117 848 934,90 02/12/2024 8 250 69 774 905,18 16 750 214 1 584 414,33 03/12/2024 5 750 94 545 898,68 4 750 38 452 144,90 04/12/2024 2 913 36 277 040,57 8 250 74 789 129,83 05/12/2024 8 750 50 839 222,13 6 500 68 625 069,90 06/12/2024 5 750 63 552 884,35 7 250 72 697 974,90 09/12/2024 7 500 78 726 285,00 7 500 76 727 799,25 10/12/2024 8 500 96 819 139,90 5 250 64 507 114,83 11/12/2024 3 532 59 338 361,36 10 250 111 987 469,63 12/12/2024 11 250 117 1 082 925,00 3 250 39 313 899,95 13/12/2024 6 750 104 645 549,75 5 250 38 504 130,20 16/12/2024 7 500 86 711 375,00 5 750 60 545 887,75 17/12/2024 4 500 49 425 680,20 5 250 56 498 149,40 18/12/2024 425 8 40 179,50 8 250 82 785 899,95 19/12/2024 31 250 262 2 932 625,00 21 250 266 1 999 023,63 20/12/2024 7 125 46 662 737,58 7 125 99 663 375,98 23/12/2024 5 000 46 468 025,00 5 000 55 469 055,00 24/12/2024 2 250 22 211 095,00 2 250 22 211 529,93 27/12/2024 2 000 20 187 305,00 2 000 22 187 900,00 30/12/2024 6 250 58 583 575,00 31/12/2024 2 921 33 271 706,16 7 750 69 724 104,98

KEY FINANCIAL DATES:

2024 annual results: February 13, 2025

"Quiet period1" starts: January 14, 2025

2025 first-quarter results: May 7, 2025

"Quiet period 1 " starts: April 7, 2025

"Quiet period " starts: April 7, 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2025

