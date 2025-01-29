Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2024:
57,866 shares
- €23,451,644
In the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,969
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,540
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 752,522 shares for 73,233,013
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 753,029 shares for €73,528,358
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2024), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
58,373 shares
- €23,156,299
In the first half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,045
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,637
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 721,634 shares for €67,928,635
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 690,067 shares for €65,137,336
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of executions
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of executions
Traded volume
01/07/2024
2 700
47
255 601,98
2 700
25
257 379,93
02/07/2024
5 000
41
464 345,00
5 942
75
553 631,00
03/07/2024
2 300
49
217 407,96
2 350
28
222 389,90
04/07/2024
2 700
21
256 662,00
2 700
26
256 852,08
05/07/2024
7 500
109
709 698,75
6 200
52
587 544,86
08/07/2024
3 750
27
351 775,13
3 750
21
352 234,88
09/07/2024
7 250
78
674 761,13
1 500
22
139 882,95
10/07/2024
4 450
52
410 131,14
5 090
54
470 100,18
11/07/2024
2 700
52
251 424,00
4 700
56
440 504,21
12/07/2024
5 500
60
524 383,75
6 500
64
621 905,70
15/07/2024
7 250
75
695 949,98
4 950
71
475 440,08
16/07/2024
7 000
70
665 725,20
9 000
92
858 357,90
17/07/2024
15 200
136
1 445 901,52
10 200
141
974 879,28
18/07/2024
11 050
98
1 029 306,40
12 000
106
1 120 137,60
19/07/2024
3 750
32
350 100,00
4 950
54
462 979,94
22/07/2024
3 700
35
350 994,95
23/07/2024
5 000
43
473 395,00
6 450
60
612 691,95
24/07/2024
5 000
63
474 855,00
4 250
80
403 925,10
25/07/2024
13 000
132
1 208 100,40
10 250
92
953 250,00
26/07/2024
1 740
16
160 669,16
5 200
49
484 378,96
29/07/2024
3 750
33
350 950,13
3 750
58
351 375,00
30/07/2024
5 250
18
488 650,05
6 200
94
579 890,96
31/07/2024
800
5
78 991,68
19 500
84
1 927 370,25
01/08/2024
20 228
222
1 983 260,33
8 282
106
819 093,94
02/08/2024
13 750
102
1 300 725,25
05/08/2024
10 000
75
907 969,00
10 000
93
910 167,00
06/08/2024
20 075
160
1 821 444,90
20 075
274
1 823 853,90
07/08/2024
10 000
126
930 151,00
08/08/2024
3 750
38
346 200,00
3 750
41
346 324,88
09/08/2024
2 000
36
186 453,40
3 700
30
345 564,09
12/08/2024
2 500
37
232 375,00
2 500
31
233 140,75
13/08/2024
1 250
11
116 525,00
2 750
33
257 596,90
14/08/2024
1 000
9
94 168,00
3 500
36
330 123,85
15/08/2024
1 755
17
166 635,32
6 250
77
596 106,25
16/08/2024
4 000
49
384 604,80
2 546
24
244 952,70
19/08/2024
1 600
17
153 536,96
3 600
36
346 750,92
20/08/2024
3 200
39
309 960,00
700
8
68 159,00
21/08/2024
3 300
37
320 769,90
4 800
30
467 543,04
22/08/2024
1 700
5
166 771,02
1 700
20
167 111,53
23/08/2024
4 350
54
427 212,20
6 200
68
611 111,06
26/08/2024
1 250
16
123 825,00
2 700
22
268 793,10
27/08/2024
3 750
33
371 950,13
28/08/2024
3 700
36
367 940,95
29/08/2024
2 500
23
247 475,00
3 742
40
373 609,14
30/08/2024
2 450
23
246 707,41
2 450
27
247 567,60
02/09/2024
3 200
30
322 929,92
4 700
33
476 154,18
03/09/2024
12 200
141
1 232 215,86
2 200
14
225 254,92
04/09/2024
6 250
42
618 425,00
6 250
47
620 300,00
05/09/2024
6 250
61
615 575,00
5 000
37
494 704,00
06/09/2024
9 000
78
875 594,70
6 500
59
635 291,15
09/09/2024
3 700
47
360 337,82
10/09/2024
4 950
41
484 677,77
4 950
52
486 147,92
11/09/2024
3 700
21
369 704,00
12/09/2024
3 000
30
304 500,00
5 000
27
513 700,00
13/09/2024
3 950
55
401 869,84
3 950
36
403 237,33
16/09/2024
2 450
35
249 947,53
3 007
25
308 088,50
17/09/2024
4 500
40
465 044,85
18/09/2024
2 500
22
257 875,00
19/09/2024
3 700
33
384 010,05
20/09/2024
3 750
33
389 374,88
1 050
22
109 620,00
23/09/2024
3 450
24
355 424,87
5 700
59
590 072,55
24/09/2024
11 250
68
1 150 200,00
11 250
147
1 158 552,00
25/09/2024
6 005
51
621 674,83
6 760
83
701 953,67
26/09/2024
3 500
29
372 750,00
3 700
37
395 054,92
27/09/2024
10 500
71
1 103 556,30
7 000
80
736 785,70
30/09/2024
7 250
51
753 333,00
5 000
50
521 624,00
01/10/2024
7 250
79
746 936,33
6 950
75
717 727,20
02/10/2024
5 100
40
520 243,86
5 100
55
521 292,93
03/10/2024
6 250
60
633 437,50
3 750
43
381 221,63
04/10/2024
3 538
23
357 264,41
4 488
52
454 015,95
07/10/2024
5 250
38
530 624,85
5 250
57
531 432,30
08/10/2024
1 500
20
152 400,00
1 500
19
152 650,05
09/10/2024
350
1
35 682,50
3 700
32
380 554,99
10/10/2024
6 250
35
644 312,50
500
2
51 662,50
11/10/2024
2 000
21
205 375,00
4 000
30
412 280,00
14/10/2024
1 700
16
176 715,00
2 700
25
281 534,94
15/10/2024
14 750
110
1 533 014,70
11 750
124
1 222 709,70
16/10/2024
5 000
26
510 712,50
7 250
70
750 475,05
17/10/2024
2 750
22
289 309,08
9 932
55
1 050 004,09
18/10/2024
3 250
31
344 657,95
3 250
33
346 364,85
21/10/2024
2 500
16
264 937,50
2 500
27
265 428,00
22/10/2024
6 250
44
658 125,00
4 500
50
474 300,00
23/10/2024
6 250
72
652 125,00
6 250
68
653 687,50
24/10/2024
3 000
25
313 397,40
3 000
20
313 965,00
25/10/2024
2 300
17
240 609,90
3 000
22
314 439,90
28/10/2024
2 250
13
236 587,50
3 200
24
337 434,88
29/10/2024
4 450
39
467 642,94
786
11
83 466,99
30/10/2024
1 500
13
155 925,00
2 750
19
286 925,10
31/10/2024
5 000
27
516 625,00
2 500
25
259 250,00
01/11/2024
10 000
61
1 047 218,00
04/11/2024
2 090
24
218 570,95
1 470
11
153 930,02
05/11/2024
4 250
21
445 223,20
4 250
24
446 507,55
06/11/2024
6 950
48
734 442,64
6 950
43
739 152,66
07/11/2024
16 250
124
1 586 775,13
12 000
147
1 183 495,20
08/11/2024
2 150
18
210 836,10
5 150
45
505 791,80
11/11/2024
5 184
41
516 607,37
12/11/2024
21 400
195
2 103 363,20
7 500
95
738 375,00
13/11/2024
4 750
42
460 999,85
4 700
32
457 874,94
14/11/2024
4 950
29
487 694,79
7 750
79
767 326,73
15/11/2024
21 250
222
2 091 875,50
6 250
52
617 367,50
18/11/2024
2 850
26
277 458,05
2 850
44
277 900,08
19/11/2024
22 000
133
2 120 289,60
5 000
70
482 370,00
20/11/2024
10 000
91
958 950,00
24 700
170
2 385 950,84
21/11/2024
11 000
106
1 044 699,70
11 500
124
1 094 444,65
22/11/2024
9 500
105
913 319,55
9 500
65
914 375,00
25/11/2024
10 900
126
1 054 197,86
8 400
73
813 358,56
26/11/2024
5 000
44
475 750,00
3 750
43
357 000,00
27/11/2024
21 250
164
1 995 081,75
21 250
181
1 996 832,75
28/11/2024
5 250
64
495 720,23
5 250
14
497 250,08
29/11/2024
7 625
81
717 309,68
9 000
117
848 934,90
02/12/2024
8 250
69
774 905,18
16 750
214
1 584 414,33
03/12/2024
5 750
94
545 898,68
4 750
38
452 144,90
04/12/2024
2 913
36
277 040,57
8 250
74
789 129,83
05/12/2024
8 750
50
839 222,13
6 500
68
625 069,90
06/12/2024
5 750
63
552 884,35
7 250
72
697 974,90
09/12/2024
7 500
78
726 285,00
7 500
76
727 799,25
10/12/2024
8 500
96
819 139,90
5 250
64
507 114,83
11/12/2024
3 532
59
338 361,36
10 250
111
987 469,63
12/12/2024
11 250
117
1 082 925,00
3 250
39
313 899,95
13/12/2024
6 750
104
645 549,75
5 250
38
504 130,20
16/12/2024
7 500
86
711 375,00
5 750
60
545 887,75
17/12/2024
4 500
49
425 680,20
5 250
56
498 149,40
18/12/2024
425
8
40 179,50
8 250
82
785 899,95
19/12/2024
31 250
262
2 932 625,00
21 250
266
1 999 023,63
20/12/2024
7 125
46
662 737,58
7 125
99
663 375,98
23/12/2024
5 000
46
468 025,00
5 000
55
469 055,00
24/12/2024
2 250
22
211 095,00
2 250
22
211 529,93
27/12/2024
2 000
20
187 305,00
2 000
22
187 900,00
30/12/2024
6 250
58
583 575,00
31/12/2024
2 921
33
271 706,16
7 750
69
724 104,98
KEY FINANCIAL DATES:
- 2024 annual results: February 13, 2025
"Quiet period1" starts: January 14, 2025
- 2025 first-quarter results: May 7, 2025
"Quiet period1" starts: April 7, 2025
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2025
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.
The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.
Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).
Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrandgroup.com
The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250129715229/en/
Contacts:
INVESTOR RELATIONS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION
Ronan MARC (Legrand)
+33 1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.com
PRESS RELATIONS
Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)
+33 6 77 20 71 11
lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com