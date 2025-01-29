Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: A1415N | ISIN: SE0007614722
München
29.01.25
08:10 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2025 13:52 Uhr
19 Leser
K33 AB: K33 AB (publ) Realises 1.64 Million SEK Through Sale of Holdings in Finpeers SA

Finanznachrichten News

K33 AB (publ) announces the sale of its entire holding of 36,000 shares in Finpeers SA to Aurora3 AS and Tigerstaden AS, two related parties to K33 AB (publ). The transaction, originally conducted in NOK, is presented in SEK with a total consideration of approximately 1.64 million SEK, generating an estimated profit of 780,000 SEK.

This divestment is part of K33's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus exclusively on its core mission of redefining wealth management in the digital era and creating a new gold standard for investing in cryptocurrencies. The sale aligns with the company's strategic decision to divest non-core holdings and strengthen the liquidity of its balance sheet.

"This transaction completes our goal of moving K33 from subsidiary to core by realigning our business to focus solely on our core operations. By divesting our holdings in Finpeers SA, we can allocate more resources to our core activities, enabling us to deliver greater value to our clients and shareholders," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33 AB (publ).

Aurora3 AS and Tigerstaden AS, as major shareholders of K33 AB, are considered related parties to K33 AB. The transaction was conducted on arms-length and in accordance with market terms.

The sale underscores K33's commitment to simplifying its structure and focusing on its core operations. This follows the company's recent rebranding from Arcario AB to K33 AB (publ).

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Web: k33.com/ir

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
