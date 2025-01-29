Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950
29.01.2025 18:31 Uhr
LIGHTON: Half-yearly situation of the liquidity contract.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ LIGHTON: Half-yearly situation of the liquidity contract. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: Half-yearly situation of the liquidity contract. 
29-Jan-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Paris, 29 January 2025 
 
 
Half-yearly SITUATION of the liquidity contract 
 
 
Under the liquidity contract for the shares of LIGHTON entrusted to PORTZAMPARC - GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means 
as of the trading date of December 31, 2024, amounted to: 
 
 
 ? 9,929 shares LightOn 
 ? EUR68,185.88 
 
It is recalled that at the effective date of the contract on 11 December 2024, the following resources were included in 
the liquidity account: 
 
 
 ? EUR200,000.00 
 
During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were: 
BUY      16,227 shares EUR212,623.38 164 transactions 
SELL     6,298 shares EUR80,809.26 73 transactions About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai Contacts 

SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
LIGHTON                Investor Relations 
invest@lighton.ai           Benjamin LEHARI 
                   lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Media Relation            Financial Media Relations 
Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20  jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LIGHTON_PR_Liquididty_contract_HY2_2024 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   2077195 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2077195 29-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2077195&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
