LIGHTON LIGHTON: Half-yearly situation of the liquidity contract. 29-Jan-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 29 January 2025 Half-yearly SITUATION of the liquidity contract Under the liquidity contract for the shares of LIGHTON entrusted to PORTZAMPARC - GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2024, amounted to: ? 9,929 shares LightOn ? EUR68,185.88 It is recalled that at the effective date of the contract on 11 December 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account: ? EUR200,000.00 During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were: BUY 16,227 shares EUR212,623.38 164 transactions SELL 6,298 shares EUR80,809.26 73 transactions About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

