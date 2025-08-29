Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 11:49
9,890 Euro
+1,59 % +0,155
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5259,64509:04
9,5259,64509:04
Dow Jones News
29.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIGHTON: INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF 31 JULY 2025

DJ LIGHTON: INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF 31 JULY 2025 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF 31 JULY 2025 
29-Aug-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Paris, 29 August 2025 
 
  
 
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER 
 
OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL 
 
AS OF 31 JULY 2025 
 
  
 
In accordance with articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ("Code de commerce") and 223-16 of the General 
Regulations of the French Financial markets authority ("Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers"). 
 
  
 
         Total number     Total number 
Date 
       of shares      of voting rights 
 
31/07/2025    6,432,372      10,626,761

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                     Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                     Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                     lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
                     SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                   Financial Media Relations 
Media Relation 
                   Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 
                   jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Nb_of_shares_31.07.2025_Released 29.08.25 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   LIGHTON 
       2 rue de la Bourse 
       75002 Paris 
       France 
E-mail:    contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:   www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:     FR0013230950 
Euronext   ALTAI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2189370 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2189370 29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2189370&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.