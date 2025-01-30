Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, announces the launch of PULSE PLUS, its new high-power battery system designed to meet the most demanding needs of hybrid and fully battery-powered heavy vehicles.

PULSE PLUS, in its initial 26 kWh version, represents the next generation of high-power PULSE batteries, enhanced with advanced safety, maintainability, and robustness features.

A solution combining durability and power for fully battery-powered, hybrid, and fuel cell heavy vehicles

Built on Toshiba's latest LTO cells, Forsee Power's PULSE PLUS system offers an exceptional lifespan of 20 years and delivers twice the power of its predecessor, PULSE 15, with a peak output of 400 kW for 10 seconds.

Designed with liquid thermal management for extended longevity in extreme temperatures and highly intensive use cases, PULSE PLUS also ensures the highest levels of safety with improved prevention and protection measures (ISO 26262 ASIL-C, IP6K9K). Its design includes an easily maintainable power distribution unit (PDU) without opening the battery, as well as customizable mounting brackets for simplified installation.

Compliant with the most stringent industrial standards, the PULSE PLUS solution meets ISO 12405-2, ISO 6469-1, ISO 62619, IEC 60664, UN38.3 certifications, as well as the latest R10-6 and R100-3 approvals and UL and SAE standards, guaranteeing its reliability and safety.

International opportunities to equip commercial and industrial vehicles

The launch of PULSE PLUS opens promising new business opportunities for Forsee Power on a global scale. In North America and Europe, the markets for hydrogen buses and trucks continue to grow, driving increased demand for powerful and durable battery solutions. Adapted and certified for commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks, the PULSE PLUS battery system is also attracting strong interest in strategic industrial sectors for use in construction, mining, and agricultural vehicles, thanks to its performance in demanding environments and long lifespan.

Forsee Power plans to expand this versatile platform to meet the specific requirements of railway equipment and vehicles.

In North America, Forsee Power is collaborating closely with Ballard, the global leader in fuel cells, to integrate PULSE PLUS into complete hydrogen-electric vehicle systems.

Battery systems produced across all Forsee Power industrial sites

To ensure rapid availability and meet the global expectations of its customers, PULSE PLUS will be manufactured at Forsee Power's industrial sites in the United States (compliant with the 'Buy America' standard), Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

This flexible approach allows the company to effectively address the specific needs of different markets while reducing delivery times. It also reflects the group's commitment to supporting local and sustainable production while offering industrial capacity tailored to the rapid growth of energy solutions for heavy vehicles.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 4,200 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

