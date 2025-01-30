SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) reported that its fiscal 2024 IFRS net income decreased by 19%, or 26% in Swiss francs, to 9.2 billion francs, mainly due to impairment charges to goodwill of 3.2 billion francs related to Flatiron Health and Spark Therapeutics. Core operating profit rose by 14%, or 8% in Swiss francs, to 20.8 billion francs. Core EPS was 18.80 francs compared to 18.57 francs. Core earnings per share rose by 12%, excluding the base effect of the resolution of tax disputes in 2023. Including this impact, core earnings per share increased by 7%.In 2024, Roche achieved sales growth of 7%, or 3% in Swiss francs, to 60.5 billion francs. Excluding COVID-19, Group sales increased by 9%. The company said COVID-19 will not adversely impact its results from 2025 onwards. Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased by 8% to 46.2 billion Swiss francs.Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker said: '2024 was a strong year for Roche. In the fourth quarter, we continued our very positive momentum for the third consecutive quarter with Group sales growth of 9% at CER. Core earnings per share exceeded the guidance raised at half year.'For 2025, Roche expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range at CER. Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single digit range at CER.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX