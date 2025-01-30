STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Electrolux AB (0MDT.L):
Earnings: SEK150 million in Q4 vs. -SEK4.113 billion in the same period last year. EPS: SEK0.55 in Q4 vs. -SEK15.23 in the same period last year. Revenue: SEK37.968 billion in Q4 vs. SEK35.636 billion in the same period last year.
Electrolux noted that in the fourth quarter of 2023, net income for the period was negatively impacted by a write-down related to the U.S. tax credits of SEK 1.176 billion.
Looking ahead, the company said: 'With reduced product cost across the value chain as the main driver, we anticipate SEK 3.5 to SEK 4 billion earnings contribution from cost efficiency in 2025.'
Further, Electrolux projects annual capital expenditure of SEK 4 billion to SEK 5 billion.
