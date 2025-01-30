STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Electrolux AB (0MDT.L):Earnings: SEK150 million in Q4 vs. -SEK4.113 billion in the same period last year. EPS: SEK0.55 in Q4 vs. -SEK15.23 in the same period last year. Revenue: SEK37.968 billion in Q4 vs. SEK35.636 billion in the same period last year.Electrolux noted that in the fourth quarter of 2023, net income for the period was negatively impacted by a write-down related to the U.S. tax credits of SEK 1.176 billion.Looking ahead, the company said: 'With reduced product cost across the value chain as the main driver, we anticipate SEK 3.5 to SEK 4 billion earnings contribution from cost efficiency in 2025.'Further, Electrolux projects annual capital expenditure of SEK 4 billion to SEK 5 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX