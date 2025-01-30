Anzeige
WKN: A40BWE | ISIN: US8789721086 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.01.25
18:35 Uhr
55,70 US-Dollar
+30,34
+119,64 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC THERAPEUTIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC THERAPEUTIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANZAI INTERNATIONAL
BANZAI INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANZAI INTERNATIONAL INC2,250+16,28 %
CARGO THERAPEUTICS INC3,385-74,22 %
CHINA LIBERAL EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED0,230-97,03 %
SILEXION THERAPEUTICS CORP2,080-33,65 %
TECTONIC THERAPEUTIC INC55,70+119,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.