SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.35 A.M. ET).In the GreenTectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (TECX) is up over 41% at $36.38. Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) is up over 27% at $2.47. Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN) is up over 20% at $13.61. FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) is up over 15% at $3.78. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is up over 13% at $8.68. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is up over 11% at $1.06. Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) is up over 10% at $1.44. Ctrl Group Limited (MCTR) is up over 6% at $5.71.In the RedChina Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is down over 87% at $0.90. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (CRGX) is down over 75% at $3.28. Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is down over 29% at $2.21. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) is down over 20% at $2.24. Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) is down over 19% at $2.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is down over 13% at $115.10. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) is down over 13% at $7.64. EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) is down over 12% at $3.41. Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) is down over 11% at $3.84. Culp, Inc. (CULP) is down over 8% at $4.93.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX